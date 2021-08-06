Can something become tasty just because it is shaped or plated in a certain way? Yes, it can and tikki is a great example of it! There is something about having bite-sized round-shaped food that makes it taste delicious. You can make any vegetable into a tikki and people will gobble it up in minutes. People might not enjoy quinoa, couscous or beetroot on a daily basis, but when you make a tikki combining all three, people will somehow love eating it. A plate full of tikkis always puts a smile on one's face. We have found 5 healthy tikki recipes that you will enjoy guilt-free!





Here are 5 Healthy Tikki Recipes:

Have corn palak tikki with imli chutney.

Corn Palak Ki Tikki

You may not enjoy corn palak ki sabzi but this corn palak tikki will make you lick your fingers after eating it. This recipe results in a delicious tikki that has a mouth melting texture with corn hidden as a yummy surprise.











Click here for the full recipe Corn Palak Ki Tikki











Kache Kele Ki Tikki

This popular Awadhi dish is known for being a good snack for any religious fasting. It uses raw bananas, potatoes and karela to make delicious tikkis that you can savour whenever you want!











Click here for the full recipe Kache Kele Ki Tikki





Serve sauce on the side oats tikki.

Oats tikki

Whenever oats come to mind, people think of them as healthy cereal that is eaten in breakfast. This recipe will change your perception of oats. Oats tikki makes delicious bite-sized snacks that can be enjoyed even at parties.











Click here for the full recipe Oats tikki











Hare Matar Ki Tikki

Kids don't enjoy eating peas and we have found a way to change that. This delicious hare matar ki tikki will make your children want to eat more and more. The best part is that this tikki doesn't even taste like peas.











Click here for the full recipe Hare Matar Ki Tikki





Enjoy green chutney with arbi kaju tikka.

Arbi Kaju Tikki

This arbi kaju tikki should become part of your vrat recipes as this can also be enjoyed during religious fasting. This recipe gives you tikkis that are creamy on the inside and crunchy on the outside.











Click here for the full recipe Arbi Kaju Tikki











Try out these recipes and tell us how you liked them!



