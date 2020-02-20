Watch: This Restaurant-Style Spicy Grilled Paneer Is A Perfect Snack For Your Next Party

SEARCH
Grilled paneer makes for a great party starter. It's quick, easy and absolutely delicious!

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: February 20, 2020 17:42 IST

Paneer is a super versatile ingredient that can be used to make multiple delicious dishes.

Highlights
  • Paneer is one of the most popular dishes across India
  • It not only makes for a delicious option but is also super versatile
  • Here is a grilled paneer recipe that is flavourful. easy and quick

There is something about paneer that is comforting. If you've got some paneer in the kitchen, you'll know you can cook anything; from a delicious snack to a rich decadent curry and you won't be disappointed. The absolute versatility that paneer comes with is simply amazing. It has made people experiment in the kitchen to come up with interesting modern as well as fusion dishes. From paneer 65, chilly paneer and paneer manchurian to paneer tikkas and pakodas, you can never run out of snacks and appetisers to satiate your hunger pangs. One such snack is grilled paneer that is succulent, spicy and easy to cook at home!

We've got an interesting spicy grilled paneer recipe from NDTV Food's YouTube channel that is quick and easy. In the recipe, paneer cubes are mixed with ginger-garlic paste, black pepper, salt along with curd, sesame seeds and green chillies. The cubes are then grilled over a pan until golden. You can garnish the spicy grilled paneer cubes with generous amount of lemon and chopped coriander leaves before serving. Just a few simple steps and a flavourful paneer snack is ready to be served!

A perfect snack recipe, spicy grilled paneer is just the right dish to kick-start a party with. Find the recipe from NDTV Food's YouTube channel below. For more such amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia, subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.

(Also Read: 11 Best Paneer Recipes | Easy Paneer Recipes | Popular Cottage Cheese Recipes)

Watch: Spicy Grilled Paneer To Try At Home



About Aanchal MathurAanchal doesn't share food. A cake in her vicinity is sure to disappear in a record time of 10 seconds. Besides loading up on sugar, she loves bingeing on FRIENDS with a plate of momos. Most likely to find her soulmate on a food app.

Tags:  Grilled PaneerPaneer RecipeSnacks
