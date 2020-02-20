Watch: This Restaurant-Style Spicy Grilled Paneer Is A Perfect Snack For Your Next Party

Paneer is a super versatile ingredient that can be used to make multiple delicious dishes.

There is something about paneer that is comforting. If you've got some paneer in the kitchen, you'll know you can cook anything; from a delicious snack to a rich decadent curry and you won't be disappointed. The absolute versatility that paneer comes with is simply amazing. It has made people experiment in the kitchen to come up with interesting modern as well as fusion dishes. From paneer 65, chilly paneer and paneer manchurian to paneer tikkas and pakodas, you can never run out of snacks and appetisers to satiate your hunger pangs. One such snack is grilled paneer that is succulent, spicy and easy to cook at home!





We've got an interesting spicy grilled paneer recipe from NDTV Food's YouTube channel that is quick and easy. In the recipe, paneer cubes are mixed with ginger-garlic paste, black pepper, salt along with curd, sesame seeds and green chillies. The cubes are then grilled over a pan until golden. You can garnish the spicy grilled paneer cubes with generous amount of lemon and chopped coriander leaves before serving. Just a few simple steps and a flavourful paneer snack is ready to be served!





A perfect snack recipe, spicy grilled paneer is just the right dish to kick-start a party with. Find the recipe from NDTV Food's YouTube channel below. For more such amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia, subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.

