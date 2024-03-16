Cocktails are a great way to enjoy your alcohol. They allow you to be as creative as you wish with the ingredients and flavour. Often, you'll come across two types of people - first are those who always pick the sweetest cocktail on the menu, and then some daredevils who opt for the spicy ones. Lately, there has been a lot of buzz about spicy cocktails, and people are going gaga over them. While you can certainly visit your nearest bar to enjoy them, making them at home has its own charm. As the weekend is right here, how about making it exciting by trying your hands at bartending? Don't worry; you don't have to be an ace bartender to do this. All you need are a few basic ingredients, your favourite alcohol, and a bit of patience. Find below a list of five sizzling spicy cocktails that you shouldn't miss trying.

Also Read: 6 Fabulous Cocktail Recipes For Your Next Brunch Menu

Here Are 5 Delicious Spicy Cocktails You Must Try Over The Weekend:

1. Devil's Martini

Let's start the list with a refreshing vodka-based cocktail. It offers the perfect blend of sweet and spicy flavours and is a must-try for all vodka lovers. The addition of tabasco sauce is what gives this drink its unique flavour. Serve it in a chilled martini glass, garnished with slit green chillies. Want to give it a try? Click here for the complete recipe for Devil's Martini.

2. Smoked Paprika Margarita

It's time to take a break from the classic margarita and try this spicy version instead. Take an old-fashioned glass and coat its rim with lemon juice and smoked paprika. Shake all the ingredients together and pour them into the glass over ice. You'll feel the heat in every sip! Find the complete recipe for Smoked Paprika Margarita here.

3. Desi Masala Cocktail

If you're a lover of rum cocktails, give this desi masala cocktail a try. Made with white rum, guava juice, and red chilli flakes, it's sure to surprise your taste buds. It makes for a delicious drink to serve at your weekend brunches or dinners. Do not forget to rim the glass with salt and place a green chilli inside for an extra kick of spice. Click here for the complete recipe for the Desi Masala Cocktail.

4. Spiced Mango Mojito

Mango lovers in the house, we have something super exciting for you! This spiced mango mojito is perfect to welcome the summer season. To make it, add white rum, mango puree, date puree, lime juice, ginger, chilli powder, and mint leaves in a Collins glass. This unique concoction is quite refreshing and will be your go-to on hot, sunny days. Find the complete recipe for Spiced Mango Mojito here.

Also Read: 5 Refreshing Tequila-Based Cocktails To Brighten Your Weekend

5. Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary is an all-time favourite. This spunky cocktail is made with vodka and tomato juice and has spicy undertones of tabasco sauce. You can whip up this cocktail for times when you feel like having something entirely different. Garnish the glass with a lemon wedge and green chilli, and enjoy its irresistible taste. Click here for the complete recipe for Bloody Mary.





Which of these spicy cocktails are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments below!