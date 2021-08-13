Independence Day is being celebrated on 15th August, 2021. It is a time to be proud of the country we live in and pay respect to those who fought hard for the freedom we enjoy today. On this day, patriotism is in the air. You would see flags of our country on every nook and cranny of the street! Why not bring the wonderful tricolour of saffron, white and green to the plate as well? Food YouTuber "Something's Cooking With Alpa" has done exactly this. She has shared a recipe for a tiranga or tricolour paratha that not only looks delicious but also tastes delicious!





Watch the full recipe video of Tiranga Paratha:

How To Make Tiranga Paratha/ Tricolour Paratha Recipe:

The secret to making a tiranga paratha is to prepare three different coloured doughs - orange, white and green. To make the coloured doughs, you need key ingredients that need to be added to the dough. For the orange dough, you need to use carrots and for the green dough, you need to use palak. Use a puree of palak and carrot and keep them aside.

For preparing the white dough, you don't need to add any colouring agent. Simply knead the dough with the desired seasoning. Set the white dough aside. For the green dough, add the flour and seasoning to a bowl and then add palak puree to it. Knead this dough with less water to make it a relatively tight dough. Follow the same steps for orange dough and add carrot puree instead of palak.





Take a scoop of white, orange and green dough each. Roll them into long cylinders separately. Attach the three cylinders parallelly to each other and make a spiral. Now roll the spiral into a paratha and cook it on a tawa. Tricolour paratha is ready!