SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: Try This Dhaba Restaurant Special White Butter Chicken Recipe To Satiate Your Chicken Cravings

Watch: Try This Dhaba Restaurant Special White Butter Chicken Recipe To Satiate Your Chicken Cravings

If you want to experience the same joy of eating creamy butter chicken but don't want to put in too much effort, here's a simpler, quicker recipe of white butter chicken, which is extra creamy, extra delicious and extra easy to make.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: May 21, 2020 17:07 IST

Reddit
Watch: Try This Dhaba Restaurant Special White Butter Chicken Recipe To Satiate Your Chicken Cravings

Restaurant-style white butter chicken is a must-try dish during lockdown.

Highlights
  • White butter chicken is easy to make at home.
  • Try this simple recipe by Dhaba restaurant.
  • Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

What do you think the most ordered chicken dish in restaurants would be? You guessed it right, it's butter chicken. With all of us still under lockdown, many of us are cooking butter chicken at home only to satiate our craving for our favourite chicken dish. If you also want to experience the same joy of eating creamy butter chicken but don't want to put in too much effort, here's a simpler, quicker recipe of white butter chicken, which is extra creamy, extra delicious and extra easy to make. And, the recipe comes from one of our favourite restaurants for north-Indian food - Dhaba.

Watch the recipe video of white butter chicken:

(Also Read: How To Make Restaurant-Style Butter Chicken At Home - Recipe Video)



Dhaba's star chef Ravi Saxena shared the recipe of white butter chicken, which you can easily try at home. You just have to first barbeque chicken pieces, then cook them in a pan with onion cashew paste, cream, and a handful of spices like green chillies, garlic and fenugreek leaves. Of course, no butter chicken is complete without a smattering of butter, so that goes in too.

This no-tomato white butter chicken doesn't require marination and also, it is not too heavy on spices - perfect for our craving for simple creamy and luscious chicken meal.

Ingredients:
500 gms tandoori chicken
2 tbsp oil
1 cup onion cashew paste
1 tsp green chillis, chopped
1 tsp garlic, chopped
1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves
2 tbsp fresh cream
1 tbsp butter
2 cups water
Salt to taste

Method:

1. In a pan, heat oil.
2. Stir green chillis, garlic and tandoori chicken for few minutes.
3. Pour some water on the top.
4. Add onion cashew paste and mix it well.
5. Add dried fenugreek leaves, fresh cream and butter.
6. Cook for 15-20 minutes.
7.      Serve hot with roti.
 

Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Chicken RecipeWhite Butter ChickenLockdown Cooking
Move Over Dal Makhani, Try Signature Dal Dhaba Recipe By Dhaba Restaurant For A Uniquely Satisfying Meal
Move Over Dal Makhani, Try Signature Dal Dhaba Recipe By Dhaba Restaurant For A Uniquely Satisfying Meal
Celebrate Eid With This Bhuna Adraki Chaap Recipe By Courtyard By Marriott
Celebrate Eid With This Bhuna Adraki Chaap Recipe By Courtyard By Marriott

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com