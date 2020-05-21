Watch: Try This Dhaba Restaurant Special White Butter Chicken Recipe To Satiate Your Chicken Cravings

Restaurant-style white butter chicken is a must-try dish during lockdown.

Highlights White butter chicken is easy to make at home.

Try this simple recipe by Dhaba restaurant.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

What do you think the most ordered chicken dish in restaurants would be? You guessed it right, it's butter chicken. With all of us still under lockdown, many of us are cooking butter chicken at home only to satiate our craving for our favourite chicken dish. If you also want to experience the same joy of eating creamy butter chicken but don't want to put in too much effort, here's a simpler, quicker recipe of white butter chicken, which is extra creamy, extra delicious and extra easy to make. And, the recipe comes from one of our favourite restaurants for north-Indian food - Dhaba.





Watch the recipe video of white butter chicken:

(Also Read: How To Make Restaurant-Style Butter Chicken At Home - Recipe Video)











Dhaba's star chef Ravi Saxena shared the recipe of white butter chicken, which you can easily try at home. You just have to first barbeque chicken pieces, then cook them in a pan with onion cashew paste, cream, and a handful of spices like green chillies, garlic and fenugreek leaves. Of course, no butter chicken is complete without a smattering of butter, so that goes in too.

This no-tomato white butter chicken doesn't require marination and also, it is not too heavy on spices - perfect for our craving for simple creamy and luscious chicken meal.





Ingredients:

500 gms tandoori chicken

2 tbsp oil

1 cup onion cashew paste

1 tsp green chillis, chopped

1 tsp garlic, chopped

1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves

2 tbsp fresh cream

1 tbsp butter

2 cups water

Salt to taste





Method:





1. In a pan, heat oil.

2. Stir green chillis, garlic and tandoori chicken for few minutes.

3. Pour some water on the top.

4. Add onion cashew paste and mix it well.

5. Add dried fenugreek leaves, fresh cream and butter.

6. Cook for 15-20 minutes.

7. Serve hot with roti.









