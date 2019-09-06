Gobi 65: This Interesting Vegetarian Version Of Chicken 65 Is Sure To Take You By Surprise

Pair them with cheesy jalapeno dip and you're good to go.

Highlights You can now give the regular cauliflower recipe an interesting makeover!

Turn it into Gobi 65 with few basic kitchen ingredients

The dish is served with fried chillis & curry leaves for an extra crunch

Cauliflower is a common fixture in everyday Indian households. It is used in a variety of Indian delicacies and is loved by kids and adults, alike. But, what if we tell you that there's more to this healthy and versatile ingredient? You can now give the regular cauliflower recipe an interesting makeover! How, you ask? By turning it into Gobi 65! All you need is all purpose flour, corn flour, rice flour, sooji! These four dry ingredients mixed together with a melange of spices and water makes for a thick batter, which is used to coat the cauliflower florets. The batter-coated cauliflower florets are then deep-fried to perfection and served with fried chillis and curry leaves for an extra crunch.





Note: To kill all the worms that might be present in the cauliflower and to impart a slight savoury flavour, add the florets in a pan of boiling water with salt in it.



For this specific recipe, it's very important to get the right cut for the cauliflower. Hence, make sure that you do not cut it very small or large either. The florets should be medium-sized.



The recipe of Gobi 65 has been shared by Alpa Modi, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Try experimenting with cauliflower in a unique way and add some variety to your regular meals. Pair them with cheesy jalapeno dip and you're good to go.



