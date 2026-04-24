Biryani is a cultural dish known for its rich aroma, layered textures and complex flavours. Originating from Persian influences and later perfected in the royal kitchens of the Mughal Empire, the culinary wonder combines fragrant rice, spices, and meat or vegetables into a slow-cooked meal that has countless regional variations across India. Now imagine taking all those bold notes and distilling them into something as simple as butter. That's exactly what a chef attempted in a viral video. Chef Naman Gulati shared his biryani butter recipe in a video on Instagram.





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He starts with dicing the onions and frying them in hot oil to make birista - a popular garnish of thinly sliced red onions deep-fried until golden brown and crisp. He then fries a few cloves of garlic in the same oil. The next step is to add 1 tbsp of milk to a mortar and pestle and crush the threads of saffron in it to help it bloom.

The chef mixes the bloomed saffron with freshly made birista, fried garlic and mint and crushes it all together to make a mixture. He takes a bowl of softened butter and adds the prepared mixture to it, followed by 2 tbsp of biryani masala and a splash of rose water. After mixing it all, the biryani butter is ready. The chef describes its taste as "spicy, aromatic and addictive". He recommends using the butter on dishes like paratha and chicken wraps.

Watch the full video below:

The unique flavoured butter recipe impressed foodies online.





One user wrote, "That's something new. Can't wait to try this."





Another added, "That's genius."





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Someone else commented, "Thora parcel system ho sakta hai kya?" (Can you parcel this to us?)





A viewer shared, "Take your onions out a shade prior as the carry over would darken and may even bitter it. Warm the milk for saffron blooming, toast the saffron, grind it with a mortar and pestle till fine and just add it to the warm milk."





"Wow! Like wow! Unheard of!" read a comment.





What do you think of the biryani butter recipe? Let us know in the comments section below.