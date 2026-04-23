Butter has long been one of the easiest ways to add comfort and richness to everyday meals. Whether spread on toast or melted over hot food, it instantly elevates flavour with minimal effort. In recent years, flavoured butters have found their way into home kitchens, offering new ways to make simple dishes more exciting. One such bold variation takes inspiration from South Indian cuisine and its love for spice. Gunpowder butter combines tradition with creativity, turning a familiar staple into something deeply flavourful. It is the kind of addition that quietly transforms meals without demanding extra cooking time. The recipe for this delicious butter was shared by the Instagram page @_naman_gulati.

What Is Gunpowder?

Gunpowder, also known as podi or milagai podi, is a traditional South Indian spice blend made by dry-roasting lentils, dried red chillies, sesame seeds, and curry leaves. It is ground into a coarse powder and typically mixed with ghee or oil. Known for its bold, spicy flavour, gunpowder is commonly served with idli, dosa, or rice.





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Is Gunpowder Butter Healthy?

Gunpowder butter can be enjoyed in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Gunpowder contains lentils and sesame seeds, which provide protein, fibre, and healthy fats, while butter adds richness and flavour. However, since it is calorie-dense and spicy, it's best consumed in small amounts. Opting for homemade versions helps you control ingredients and spice levels.

How To Make Gunpowder Butter At Home: Easy Gunpowder Butter Recipe

Add chana dal to a pan and dry-roast it. Then add the urad dal, dried red chillies, sesame seeds, dried coconut, and curry leaves, and roast until aromatic. Transfer the mixture to a blender and grind it into a coarse powder. To softened butter, add tamarind chutney and the prepared gunpowder, adjusting the quantity to your spice tolerance. Mix well, and voila - your gunpowder butter is ready to be savoured!

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How To Store Gunpowder Butter?

Store gunpowder butter in an airtight container in the refrigerator to keep it fresh for longer. Make sure to use a clean, dry spoon every time to prevent contamination. Properly stored, it can last up to 7-10 days. Avoid keeping it at room temperature for extended periods, especially in summer. You can portion it into small batches to reduce repeated handling.

What To Enjoy Gunpowder Butter With?

Gunpowder butter pairs well with toast, pav, or warm rotis for a spicy twist. It can also be spread on corn on the cob, used over grilled vegetables, or served with dosa and uttapam. You can even melt it over steamed rice for a quick, flavourful meal. It also works well as a finishing touch on pasta or roasted potatoes. For snacks, try it with crackers or sandwiches for extra heat.





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A small spoon of gunpowder butter is all it takes to add a spicy, comforting twist to everyday meals.