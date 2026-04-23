Coffee hacks on the internet are not really new. We have seen eggs and oranges in coffee and, at one point, even green onions. Now, there's a new coffee ritual taking over social media, and it's the kind that everyone ends up loving. Soaking dates in coffee is the latest viral hack, and the hype around it actually makes sense.

The Viral Coffee Hack Is Genius

The hack is as simple as it gets. Simply take 4-5 soft dates (preferably Medjool), soak them in a shot of freshly brewed espresso, and let them sit overnight in the fridge. By morning, the coffee transforms into a naturally sweet, rich syrup. There's no sugar or any other sweetener involved. It's just an upgraded version of coffee.





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This hack adds more than just sweetness to the coffee. As the dates slowly infuse the espresso with their natural sugars, it creates a smooth, mellow, slightly caramel-like flavour. This syrup will turn everything into dessert without being heavy. And in coffee, it will not just act as a sweetener but also elevate it.

Espresso-Soaked Dates Are A Delight

That's exactly why the internet is hooked. A viral video by digital creator @tchaikovskys_swan shows her soaking dates in espresso and swearing by it as her everyday ritual. She loves it so much she "could marry them." And honestly, after trying it, you might agree.





Once the syrup is ready, you can use it in iced lattes or shake it with milk for a naturally sweet cold coffee. You can also try pouring it over your cappuccino for a caramel finish.





And, of course, the soaked dates don't go to waste. If you thought the coffee was the only win, those espresso-soaked dates turn into little flavour bombs. You can either snack on them straight like a coffee dessert or chop them into baked goods. You can also add them to smoothie bowls or oatmeal.





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Social media is buzzing with reactions. One user wrote, "Dates taste incredible in coffee as a treat." Another dreamt of this syrup poured over a banana nut loaf. One user was also surprised that they never thought of using this instead of date syrup in their coffee.





Dates are naturally high in sugars, which dissolve easily into warm espresso. But they also bring along a hint of nuttiness and body, giving your coffee a fuller profile. Plus, if you're trying to cut down on refined sugar, this is an easy, delicious switch. It's low effort, high reward, and adds a little caramel-rich twist to your mornings.