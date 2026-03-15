Bollywood star Aamir Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on March 14. The actor marked the occasion with an intimate celebration surrounded by family and close friends. Beyond the heartfelt wishes and cake-cutting moments, the celebration also featured a delightful foodie spread. From rich cakes and creamy tiramisu, the birthday menu offered a wholesome glimpse into the food-filled festivities that made the occasion even more special.





Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Shows 78-Year-Old Man Delivering Food To Cover Wife's Medical Bills





Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a glimpse into Aamir's birthday celebration on Instagram. The clip featured the actor cutting a Baklava cake while those around him cheered. He then fed the first slice of cake to his son, Azad, followed by his daughter, Ira and partner, Gauri. Aamir's ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, also joined the bash.

On the table, we could spot an array of delectable dishes to munch on. There was a bowl filled with potato chips alongside a pot filled with roasted baby potatoes. Next to it, a small plate holds sandwiches and a rectangular dessert bar, possibly tiramisu with its layered goodness of caramel, chocolate and cream. As the camera pans, we notice a plate of brownies and other desserts on the table.

Watch the full video below:

Earlier, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao visited Chef Vikas Khanna's New York Restaurant 'Bungalow' to celebrate their film Laapataa Ladies as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025. In addition to relishing the food, the actor also participated in a competition for making 'Best Sheermal' with 'Bungalow' member Mysha Rizvi. For the unversed, Sheermal is saffron-flavoured traditional flatbread prepared with flour, ghee, salt and sugar.





In a video shared by Vikas Khanna, Aamir was seen rolling the dough and making the designs on it with utmost dedication. Chef Khanna guided him through the process by sharing some tips and sprinkling dry flour. While Aamir lost the competition to Mysha, the actor seemed to be satisfied with his work and happily gave the prize gift to his competitor. Read the full story here.





Also Read: Kate Middleton And Prince William Surprise Visitors By Serving Coffee At London's Borough Market





Wishing Aamir Khan a very happy birthday!