A cafe bill featuring an unusual surcharge has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Shared by username @HaramiParindey, the photo shows a printed receipt from a Bengaluru-based cafe where customers were charged an additional fee labelled "Gas Crisis Charge." As per the post, the receipt is from Theo Cafe in Bengaluru and lists two mint lemonades priced at Rs 179 each, bringing the subtotal to Rs 358. After a 5 per cent discount of Rs 17.90, the bill includes standard GST charges such as CGST (2.5 per cent) and SGST (2.5 per cent). However, what caught people's attention was another entry on the bill titled "Gas Crisis Charge," which added an extra 5 per cent, amounting to Rs 17.01. The final amount payable on the bill was Rs 374 after rounding off.





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The mention of a "gas crisis charge" comes at a time when reports of LPG supply shortages have surfaced in parts of the country, although the cafe has not publicly explained the surcharge shown in the bill.

Watch the full post below:







Several users reacted to the viral post. While some users mocked the use of LPG gas for making a mint lemonade, others asked the consumer to report this bill to the authorities for charging this amount on the final bill. Here's how users reacted:





One user commented, "Lemonade banane main kaunsa gas lagta hai" (Lemonade doesn't require gas usage)











Another user said, "Nimbu garam karke daala hai kya" (Have they heated up the lemon before adding it to the lemon)











A third user wrote, "First of all who makes lemonade on gas stove and this is illegal according to consumer protection act 2019 , adding extra charges fuel shortage is an Unfair trade practices it is ok if its voluntary in nature but if they say its mandatory they should pay a penalty upto 50000"











"They put gas inside the lemonade maybe to make it fizz," commented a fourth person.











"Rather than sharing on social media that person to complain that restaurant to authorities to take action against such illegal charges," wrote a user.











One user agreed with restaurants charging this tax, and wrote, "That's the charge the restaurant is putting to be able to keep the shutters open for rest of the menu.... I think that's reasonable..."





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What are your thoughts on this charge? Let us know in the comments below!