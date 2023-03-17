Want something sweet? How about chocolate? Be it any season, any occasion or any mood, chocolate is something we can never say no to. Anything and everything chocolate is love. And now that we are well into the summer season, we still crave chocolate but wish it was combined with something chilled. Oh wait, how about chocolate-flavoured ice creams? We think that chocolate ice cream is one of the best things to have been invented to satisfy our sweet tooth, especially in summer. And we found not one, but five different kinds of chocolate ice creams you can make at home.





Also Read: Watch: How To Make Homemade Creamy Custard Ice Cream In A Jiffy)

Here're 5 Chocolate Ice Creams Recipes To Try:

1. Classic Chocolate Ice Cream:

You don't need an ice cream maker to make this delight. Just boil some milk and add custard powder, vanilla essence, cocoa and sugar. Freeze, then blend, and freeze again to get your favourite dessert, which is homemade. Click here for the recipe for chocolate ice cream.

2. Double Chocolate Ice Cream

This one is for die-hard chocolate lovers who want more and more chocolate, always. Whipped cream, cocoa powder and vanilla extract are mixed with condensed milk and frozen to make it. Oh, did we forget that lots of chocolate chips are added to double up the chocolatey flavour! Click here for the recipe for double chocolate ice cream.





3. Chocolate Ice Cream Without Cocoa

Running out of cocoa powder. Don't let this stop you from indulging in your favourite ice cream. Just pick up chocolate biscuits from your pantry and make ice cream with the same heavenly flavour. How? Click here to get the recipe for chocolate ice cream without cocoa powder.

Chocolate ice cream can be easily made at home.

Image Credit: iStock

4. Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream

Lactose intolerance or not, vegan or not, we just can't resist the temptation of the drool-worthy chocolate ice cream. So we pick this recipe to make vegan chocolate ice cream which is made with almonds and bananas, with cocoa powder and vanilla essence. Click here for the recipe for vegan chocolate ice cream.





5. Chocolate Ice Cream Sundae

Ice cream sundaes are for all those times when need more - more chocolate, more ice cream, and more cooling sweet flavours to lift up our mood. And this recipe for a chocolate ice cream sundae is just perfect. Click here for the recipe.





Are you screaming for chocolate ice cream already? These recipes are for you to try.