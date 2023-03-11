This weekend, we bring you another tempting recipe for a deep-fried snack: mirchi bajjis. This is more than just a mirchi pakora. Mirchi bajjis are a different kind of stuffed pakora. If you haven't tried it before, you will find that this snack doesn't have stuffing enclosed within bread, like other types of pakoras. Rather, mirchi bajjis are made by frying big green chillies filled with a tangy paste and topped with flavoured onions. Sounds fabulous, doesn't it? If you love spicy food, this dish is perfect for you. If you can't handle heat, we recommend sticking to regular pakoras or, you can choose to be adventurous and test your limits with this bajji!

Chilli Pakora vs Mirchi Bajji

There are many different versions of chilli or mirchi pakoda. It is usually made by stuffing big green chillies with a special masala or a veggie stuffing made of potatoes. The pakora batter is made using besan and a range of spices. Mirchi Bajji has a tamarind flavour in its stuffing that sets it apart. This tangy and lightly sweet ingredient makes this snack even tastier. Although you can coat mirchi bajji in a classic pakora batter, many recipes use an unflavoured batter for these bajjis. This helps balance the level of spice. These bajjis can be prepared in less than half an hour. Check out our recipe below.





(Also Read: This Stuffed Mirchi Ka Achar Lasts For One Whole Year)

Stuffed big green chillies are deep fried in a spicy batter. Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Mirchi Bajji At Home | Easy Mirchi Bajji Recipe

There are two parts to this recipe: preparing the stuffing and making the mirchi bajjis. Remember that you have to use large, thick chillies like Bhavnagri chillies or Bullhorn chillies to make these bajjis. Small green chillies should be avoided, as they won't accommodate the filling.

To make the filling, grind tamarind, coriander powder, coconut powder, ajwain, salt and brown sugar. You need to get a thick paste-like consistency. For the bajjis, slit the chillies lengthwise and remove their seeds. In a vessel on low flame, boil them with salt until softened and then drain out the water. Add the stuffing paste inside the slits and then dip the entire chilli in a besan-water batter mixture. Deep-fry the chillies until golden brown. Serve hot and sprinkle some chaat masala on top of the bajjis.

People often add chopped onions into the slit after frying. If you want to pack some extra heat, you can mix these onions with lemon juice, chilli powder and other spices before you add them on top of the bajjis.





Click here for the full recipe and ingredient list for Mirchi Bajjis.