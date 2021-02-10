This Stuffed Mirchi Ka Achar Lasts For One Whole Year - Watch Recipe Video

This recipe is made in very little oil

We love adding some spicy spin to our regular meal once in a while. It is when a jar of fiery and flavourful mirchi ka achar comes to the rescue. Green or red chilli coated with a pool of aromatic spices, mirchi ka achar spells indulgence for every spice lover. You may pair it with your favourite stuffed paratha, roti-sabzi or a humble plate of dal-chawal - mirchi ka achar adds that extra zing to any meal. Hence, you will always find at least one jar of mirchi ka achar stored in every Indian kitchen; however, the taste and recipe of the achar may vary from place to place. While some like it dunked in spicy masala gravy, others enjoy having the chilli stuffed with spices in it. In fact, the combination of spices used in an achar recipe is also unique to each palate, which means, one gets enough room to experiment with an achar recipe.





Here, we found a bharwan (stuffed) mirchi ka achar recipe that not only is made in very little oil but can also be stored for one whole year! So, prepare a jar of stuffed mirchi ka achar with this super simple recipe and stash in your pantry for whenever you need them. This recipe has been shared by vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'.





How To Make Stuffed Mirchi Ka Achar | Bharwan Mirchi Ka Achar Recipe:

For this particular mirchi ka achar recipe, we need chilli pepper, methi seeds, cumin seeds, carom seeds, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, salt, turmeric powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, garam masala, mustard oil and srika. Let's find out the recipe.

Step 1. Dry roast methi, cumin, carom and fennel seeds and grind them coarsely. Transfer in a bowl.





Step 2. Coarsely grind mustard seeds and pour in the same bowl.





Step 3. Add turmeric powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder and garam masala to it and mix everything well.





Step 4. Add some oil and sirka to the masala and mix.





Step 5. Now clean the green chillies and pat them dry. Make a slit in each chilli and stuff with masala mix.





Step 6. Place the chillies in a glass jar and add some more mustard oil and sirka to it.





Step 7. Now close the lid, mix everything well and place it under the sun for 2-3 days.





And a flavoruful stuffed mirchi ka achar will be ready to relish in 6-7 days.





Watch The Step-By-Step Recipe Video Of Stuffed Mirchi Ka Achar Here:

