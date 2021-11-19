Finally, weekend is here. As soon as the clock strikes 5 on a Friday evening, we instantly wrap all our work and get set to welcome the weekend. While some like to meet up friends, others prefer relaxing at home and enjoy some games or movies. What remains common in both the situation is food. We just love to prepare yummy delicacies over the weekend and indulge. This is why we are in constant search for recipes that will add some new flavours to our palate. One such dish we recently came across was chicken Manchurian pav. A meaty twist to the classic vada pav of Mumbai, this dish is sure to strike a chord with every Chinese lover across the country.





Indians do have a soft corner for desi Chinese. Don't we? Spicy gravy, sweet-n-tangy stir fried and more - we get a pool of flavours in the Indo-Chinese dishes. One such popular dish for all is chicken Manchurian. Fried chicken balls, dunked in spicy soy gravy, this dish leaves us slurping. So much so, that we love pairing it with rice, noodles and even plain paratha at times.





Considering this, food vlogger Ananya Banerjee decided to go creative and mix the best of both the worlds together - chicken Manchurian and vada pav. Sounds interesting, right? So, what are you waiting for? Check out the recipe and replicate it at home. Ananya Banerjee shared the recipe on her YouTube channel (named Ananya Banerjee)

How To Make Chicken Manchurian Pav |Chicken Manchurian Pav Recipe:

Start with marinating the chicken with maida, soy cause, garlic, black pepper and salt. Then deep fry the chicken pieces. Now make gravy with finely chopped onions, capsicum, garlic, chilli sauce, soy sauce, schezwan sauce and mix. Add the chicken pieces and toss. Add salt if needed.

Now, for the pav, slit pav into two halves, spread schezwan sauce on the top and add bhujiya and spring onions on the top. Make a sandwich and indulge.





Watch The Complete Recipe Video Of Manchurian Pav Here:

















Prepare this dish today and enjoy an indulgent weekend!



