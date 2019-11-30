Weight Loss Diet: This BBQ Salad May Help Shed Some Extra Kilos In Winters

Salad for weight loss.

It's the winter season and the time when all our food cravings are at its peak. From decadent desserts to comforting hot chocolate and soups, we have a plentiful choices. And amidst all this, we are stuck with the thought of losing those extra kilos. Fret not! Winter comes with some wonderful solutions to those weight woes too. The seasonal veggies such as beetroot that is brimming with various health benefits, from our skin woes to the weight ones. Toss the beautiful beetroot to a juice or make a refreshing salad, it isn't going to disappoint you even a bit.





Just like what we have here, a wonderful salad that brings together a trio of benefits that may help you in your weight loss journey this winter season. Barley, beetroot and quinoa salad has the three amazing ingredients tossed together with a tangy lime dressing, apples and vinaigrette. Served on a plating of arugula leaves, this salad recipe is no less than a delight to look.





One of the oldest grains to be cultivated on earth, barley is a humble cereal crop that boasts of multiple health benefits. It is loaded with fibre, copper and selenium. Its high fibre content makes is great for digestion and also satiate well and controls hunger. On the other hand is quinoa, a superfood that the world has started to embrace due to its nutritional composition. It is one of the best protein-rich whole grains for weight loss. As per the USDA nutrition data, a 100-gm serving of quinoa contains 14 gm of protein and about 7 gm of fibre. Both of which are known to induce satiety and thus controlling unwanted hunger pangs.

Couple both of these with the season special beetroot and this salad would be your best pick for all things fresh and delightful. Beetroot is packed with antioxidants that support liver, improve blood circulation and purify the blood. Add to it how low-calorie and low-fat this incredible veggie is, and you'll be coming back to it every now and then.

So if you are looking for a weight loss-friendly dish that is packed with other nutrients too, barley beet and quinoa salad will surely come in handy. Find the BBQ Salad recipe here, try at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







