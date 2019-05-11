Weight Loss: Here's How Cardamom (Elaichi) Water May Help You Lose Stubborn Belly Fat

Highlights Cardamom is used in a variety of Indian delicacies

Cardamom contains essential oils that can help you shed extra kilos

Elaichi water can also keep bloating at bay

Indian household kitchens are a treasure trove of ingredients that not only add flavour to various dishes but also come replete with health benefiting properties. One such ingredient that is immensely used in a variety of Indian delicacies is cardamom. Also popularly known as elaichi, cardamom is widely used in curry preparations, rice dishes, cold and hot beverages and even in desserts. However, if you wish to reap its maximum health benefits, then it is best to consume it in the form of cardamom water. This aromatic spice contains essential oils that can help you shed extra kilos by burning stubborn belly fat. Yes, you read that right.





According to the book, Healing Foods by DK Publishing House, "An effective digestive stimulant and diuretic, cardamom boosts metabolism and helps the body burn fat more effectively." If you happen to suffer from indigestion issues and often feel bloated, then cardamom water can turn out to be quite beneficial for you as it possesses antioxidants and benefits digestive health. A healthy digestion is key to weight loss.





Consuming cardamom water early in the morning on a daily basis is a good way to ensure that your metabolism is in check. A sluggish metabolism is one of the prime reasons for weight gain; hence, it is of utmost importance to boost it effectively.

(Also Read: Green Cardamom Vs Black Cardamom: Here's How To Differentiate Between The Two Elaichi Varieties)





Cardamom helps in keeping bloating at bay





How To Make Cardamom Water At Home:

Ingredient:





4-5 Cardamom Pods

1 glass water





Method:





- To begin with, crush the cardamom pod and extract all the seeds from them.

- Then add in the extracted seeds in a glass of water along with the peel. This will ensure that all the essential oils are well-infused in the water.

- Allow this water to stay overnight and drink it first thing in the morning. If you don't wish to swallow the cardamom seeds, you may strain it and then drink the water.

- In order to achieve healthy weight loss, it is important to also load up on a well-balanced diet and one must also engage in a regular exercise regime. Drinking cardamom water will give a boost to your weight loss efforts by aiding fat loss.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







