Weight Loss: How To Make Gahat (Kulthi Dal) Ka Shorba To Shed Extra Kilos

Dal is perhaps a quintessential part of an Indian diet. A staple dish across lunch or dinner, dals not only adds nutrition to our diet but the variety of it brings flavour to the table too. Comforting, nutritious, easy-to-make and delicious, dals can be included in our regular diet in multiple ways. And each dal comes with its own set of nutritional benefits that can help manage multiple health conditions. While dals, in general, are rich in protein, they all have specific nutrients as well. Urad, moong, arhar and masoor are some of the most popular ones but have you tried 'Gahat dal' yet?





Gahat dal (or kulthi dal or horse gram) is a staple in the hilly regions of Garhwal and Kumaon. A hearty bowl of horse gram broth is known to have tons of health benefits, including getting rid of kidney stones and weight loss. As per experts, horse gram is a diuretic in mature which means it increases urine flow. Besides, gahat dal comes loaded with dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals and is low in calories, which make it an amazing food for those who are watching their weight.





Gahat ka shorba is an incredible soup from the hills that is not just comforting and nutritious but also super delicious! Full with the spices such as mustard, cumin, hing, ginger and garlic, not only will gahat ka shorba nourish you but also help soothe tummy issue or sore throat. Quick, easy, delicious and wholesome!

How To Make Gahat Ka Shorba At Home | Gahat Ka Shorba Recipe

Making this amazing soup from the mountains is unbelievable easy! You simply need to saute onion and tomato with spices such as cumin, coriander seed, ginger, garlic and asafetida. Slow cook this with gahat dal till mushy, strain and serve. That's all, quick and easy!





Find the full recipe of gahat ka shorba here.





You can serve this as is or pair with rice as well.





Try gahat ka shorba recipe at home to manage kidney stones and weight loss, and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







