Weight Loss: This Desi High-Protein Vegetarian Salad Is A Delish Blend Of Health And Flavours

Salads have many health benefits, provided you make them right. It is very important to choose your ingredients wisely, or else, your salad could even prove to be one of the unhealthiest meals of the day. Yes, you heard us! Oodles of cheese, processed meat like bacon and sausages could derail your weight loss goals. It is wise to choose salad ingredients that are full of fibre and protein. Protein helps induce a feeling of fullness. When you feel full, you keep away from fat and greasy foods, which further help promote healthy weight management. Fibre, much like protein, makes you feel satiated for a longer spell since it takes time to breakdown and digest.





In this salad recipe, noted food vlogger Manjula Jain mixes the goodness of fresh shredded cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, mint leaves, and yellow chana dal. Chana dal is an excellent source of plant-based protein, while all the veggies are teeming with good quality fibres. The citrusy dressing is made with the goodness of olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, ginger juice, salt and black pepper. The recipe also uses a tinge of sugar in the dressing. You can choose to do away with that if you are off sugar. Th recipe posted on the YouTube Channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' is ideal for days you don't want to cook, and yet have something healthy and flavourful. When you are shredding cabbage, make sure you have washed it well.

