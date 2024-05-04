Coffee pods are capsules that contain pre-ground coffee to help you make an instant cup of perfectly brewed coffee in minutes. These are great for saving time as you need not go through a long, brewing process to get a good-tasting coffee. Coffee pods have become increasingly popular in the world of special coffee. The only catch is that you will have to invest in a coffee pod machine to use these pods. However, there are also alternative ways of using coffee pods, such as through a French Press. Coffee pods will help you get that coffee shop-like brew at home in no time.

How To Use Coffee Pods

Coffee pods provide single servings of different coffee types, flavours, or espresso shots. All you need to do is insert the pod into the coffee machine. The machine then pierces the pod at one end, and hot water passes through the ground coffee in the pod. The hot water extracts the coffee through the filter paper at the bottom of the pod, which then pours into the cup. Each pod is enough for a single cup. If you want a stronger, richer brew, you can use two espresso pods.

Photo Credit: iStock



Difference Between Coffee Pods And Instant Coffee

Coffee pods are single-serving packages of pre-ground coffee. On the other hand, instant coffee is made from freeze-dried coffee granules. If you are looking for a richly brewed, barista-style hot coffee, then coffee pods will be great for you. If you want to make iced coffee or coffee for a large group of people, instant coffee may work better for you.

How To Skip Coffee Machine And Use The Pod In A French Press

If you do not have a coffee pod machine, you can also use these coffee pods in a French press to make a good cup of coffee. Here are the steps:





1. Pierce one end of the coffee pod carefully using a knife or scissors.

2. Pour the coffee out of the pod into the French Press.

3. Pour a little amount of boiled and cooled down water (best temperature is 93 degree Celsius or 200 degree Fahrenheit) over the coffee and stir.

4. Fill the French Press with the rest of the water, stir and let it sit for five minutes.

5. Press down the plunger slowly and your coffee is ready.

