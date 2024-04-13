Let's agree, the strong aroma of coffee is enough to wake us up at any time of the day. In fact, the kick of caffeine works as an energy booster and helps you stay active throughout. But what we love the most are the multiple recipes associated with the humble coffee. From a strong shot of espresso to a creamy latte, there are enough options for every type of palate. One such popular option is iced coffee. A summer favourite, iced coffee makes a great drink to cool you down, while re-energising you in this scorching heat. However, we have often witnessed health enthusiasts avoiding the drink completely, due to the excess fat and calorie content. If you have been one of them, then dear reader, we have found you all the reasons to rejoice. You heard us. In this article, we will show you a healthy version of iced coffee that is low in calories too. This recipe has been shared by nutritionist and weight loss coach Mohita Mascarenhas.

Is It Safe To Drink Coffee In Summer?

We all know coffee contains caffeine, which is diuretic in nature. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, this may cause excess fluid loss in the body, leading to dehydration. However, she adds, "Several studies have negated the notion that coffee is dehydrating." In fact, the expert says that if consumed in moderation, coffee can easily be a part of your summer diet.

How Much Coffee Should One Consume In A Day?

As per the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) of the United States, a healthy adult should not consume more than 400mg of coffee a day, which comes to around four cups. However, the amount often varies depending on individual health conditions, age, gender, metabolic rate and more. Nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas, while sharing the recipe of her low-cal iced coffee suggested that one must limit to drinking two cups of coffee a day. So we suggest, consult your expert and understand your coffee tolerance to enjoy the drink without any side effects.

Low-Cal Iced Coffee Recipe | How To Make Low-Calorie Iced Coffee?

Step 1. Take a tsp of instant coffee in a glass.

Step 2. Add 1-2 tsp sugar, and a little hot water, mix and let it cool.

Step 3. Add ice cubes and some low-fat milk.

Step 4. To enhance the flavour, you can use flavoured coffee or drops of vanilla extract or cinnamon powder.

Watch the detailed recipe video of low-cal iced coffee here:

