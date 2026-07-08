At the age of 39, Lionel Messi continues to inspire fans with his fitness, agility and consistency on the football field. While years of disciplined training have undoubtedly played a major role, the Argentine football legend has also made notable changes to his diet over the years. According to reports, Messi follows a nutrition plan centred around simple, wholesome foods that support recovery and overall well-being. Here's a closer look at the eating habits that help fuel one of football's greatest players.





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The Five Foods Messi's Dietitian Swears By

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Messi's dietitian, Giuliano Poser, believes five foods form the foundation of a healthy diet: "water, olive oil, whole grains, fresh fruit and fresh vegetables."





Poser also emphasised the importance of consuming high-quality produce, adding that "foods contaminated by pesticides can cause a lot of problems to the body." These foods, he says, provide the nutrients needed to support overall health and fitness.

Why Messi Cut Back On Sugar

Poser also identified sugar as one of the biggest dietary concerns. According to Mundo Deportivo, quoted by AS USA, "Sugar is the worst thing for the muscles." He also advised limiting refined flour because "the body struggles to process it." While meat remains part of Messi's diet, Poser reportedly recommends eating it in moderation, saying that consuming too much can make digestion more difficult.

A Major Change After The 2014 World Cup

According to Mashed, Messi's approach to food changed significantly after the 2014 FIFA World Cup, when he began working with Poser. The change marked a major shift in how the footballer approached nutrition, with an increased focus on long-term fitness and maintaining high standards throughout his career.





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What Does Lionel Messi Eat?

According to Mashed, Messi's nutritionist revealed in 2015, "He eliminated processed food and replaced it with meals rich in vitamins, grains, vegetables, fish, and olive oil ... The changes we made have allowed him to train with greater intensity."





Hydration is also a key part of his routine, with water playing an important role in his daily diet. Rather than relying on restrictive eating plans, Messi's nutrition philosophy focuses on consistency, quality ingredients and balance. The eating pattern prioritises vegetables, fruits, whole grains and healthy fats, while reducing reliance on red meat and cutting back on sugar.

Messi's Favourite Drink And Comfort Foods

One habit that has remained unchanged is Messi's love for yerba mate, a traditional South American beverage. In a 2019 interview with Marca, cited by Mashed, he said: "I like a hot and bitter mate. I used to drink it sweet, but then I got used to the bitterness and I drink it like that."





Despite his disciplined eating habits, Messi has never hidden his affection for simple comfort foods. According to Mashed, he has spoken about enjoying dishes such as pasta, milanesa and roast meals. "The type of food that I like is something very simple," Messi told Marca. He has also admitted to enjoying occasional treats, including chocolate, dulce de leche and ice cream, while trying not to overindulge.





Pizza, too, remains among Messi's favourite foods. But as his nutritionists have repeatedly stressed, his diet today is largely built around moderation, quality ingredients and sustainable habits that support one of football's most enduring careers.