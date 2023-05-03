Our digestive health plays a crucial role in our overall well-being. It not only helps to break down food into nutrients, but also keeps harmful bacteria in check. Not having a healthy gut may result in several digestive issues such as bloating, gas, and an upset stomach. To prevent such issues, experts recommend including the right types of food and drinks in our diet. As the summer season is in full swing, we are more prone to digestive issues due to dehydration, increased temperatures, and changes in dietary habits. If you're someone who struggles with digestive problems, here we have compiled a list of five summer drinks that may help in keeping digestive issues at bay during the summer season.





What Are The Causes Of An Unhealthy Gut?

Our gut health heavily relies on the choices we make with our diet and lifestyle. A diet that's rich in processed foods and sugar can be detrimental to our digestive system. Apart from that, lack of sleep, consuming alcohol, and not being physically active can all lead to an unhealthy gut. Therefore, it's crucial to pay attention to what we eat and how we live to maintain a healthy digestive system.





What Are 7 Signs Of An Unhealthy Gut?

Having an unhealthy gut can cause several uncomfortable symptoms, including bloating, diarrhoea, gas, and stomach pain. Other symptoms include low energy, fatigue, and skin problems. Several studies suggest that it may also lead to mood disturbances such as depression and anxiety.

Also Read: Gut Health: 5 Diet Tips To Improve Gut Bacteria, Given By A Nutritionist

Here Are 5 Summer Beverages To Prevent Digestive Issues:

1. Buttermilk (Our Recommendation)

In India, buttermilk has been traditionally used as a digestive aid. The probiotics present in buttermilk help break down the food, reduce bloating, and improve overall digestion. Since buttermilk also has lactic acid, it is quite effective in soothing the lining of the digestive tract. Here's how you can make yourself a delicious glass of buttermilk at home. Click here for the recipe.

2. Coconut Water

Coconut water is another great beverage to prevent digestive issues as it contains natural enzymes that aid digestion. Additionally, its high potassium content helps regulate digestion and prevent bloating after meals. Regular consumption of coconut water during the summer can also help maintain electrolyte balance in the body.

3. Aam Panna

We all love sipping on aam panna during the summer, but did you know that it could also help keep digestive issues at bay? The presence of vitamin B in it helps in the cleansing of the intestines and prevents stomach-related issues. If it is consumed regularly, it may also prevent conditions such as diarrhoea. Click here for the recipe of aam panna.





Also Read: Watch: Learn How To Make A Year-Long Supply Of Raw Mango Aam Panna

4. Sattu Sharbat

Sattu has traditionally been used in Ayurveda to promote digestion. It is rich in fibre, which aids in regulating bowel movement and promotes the growth of healthy gut bacteria. Additionally, due to its cooling properties, sattu helps in reducing inflammation and soothing the digestive tract. To learn how to make sattu sharbat, click here.

5. Bael Juice

Bael is considered one of the best fruits when it comes to preventing digestive issues. It has rich antifungal and antibacterial properties which effectively control gastric ulcers. Bael juice also has laxative properties that help regulate bowel movement and prevent constipation. Click here for the recipe of bael juice.





Try these summer beverages to prevent digestive issues! Share your experience with them in the comments below.