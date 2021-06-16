Order chhole bhature or butter chicken, what's that one thing that always accompanies a North Indian dish? It's the lachcha pyaaz. Thin and crunchy onion rings coated with a pool of spices- lachcha pyaaz is just irresistible. It offers a burst of flavours to our palate and helps elevate our meal experience. This is why whenever we plan on making a North Indian spread at home, lachcha pyaaz remains a constant in the menu. But have you ever thought why we fail to get that restaurant-style taste and texture in our lachcha pyaaz at home? Is it the spice mix or the preparation process - we keep thinking what's going wrong! It seems celebrity chef and founder of Goila Butter Chicken, Saransh Goila has the answer to all these queries.





In a recent post on Instagram. Chef Saransh shared the recipe of lachcha pyaaz and alongside, talked about the secret ingredient that goes into making restaurant-style lachcha pyaaz. Guess what is it? It's just a spoon of strong, aromatic mustard oil. That's it. So, without further ado, let's get into the recipe.





Also Read: Chef Saransh Goila Tells Us The Secret To Chopping Onions Without Crying

How To Make Restaurant-Style Lachcha Pyaaz | Saransh Goila's Lachcha Pyaaz Recipe:

Slice 3 onions and separate the rings.

Soak them in chilled water to turn them crisp.

Now, take 3 tsp chilli powder, 1sp black salt, half tsp chaat masala and 1 tsp salt in a bowl and mix.

Strain the onion rings, dry them and add 3 tsp chopped coriander leaves, the spice mix and mix all together.

Add 1 tsp mustard oil and 2 lemon juice and mix.

Lachcha pyaaz is ready to be relished. Try it today and make your meal a spicy affair. Bon Appetit!





Take a look at the complete video:





Also Read: Give A Feisty Twist To Your Meal With This Spicy Cucumber Salad Recipe (Video Inside)