Weight Loss: Give A Feisty Twist To Your Meal With This Spicy Cucumber Salad Recipe (Video Inside)

This refreshing salad can also work as a perfect palate cleanser in your meal spread

Highlights Cucumber is an essential part of our year-round diet

Spicy cucumber salad recipe will give a flavourful twist to regular salad

You may also use it as a filling in your vegetable sandwich

Think cucumber and it instantly reminds us of crunchy, cooling and ever-so-delightful salads. This vegetable is an essential part of our year-round diet and hydrates the body by replenishing lost fluids due to humidity and everyday chores. Besides being super hydrating (95% water-content), cucumber is a storehouse of antioxidants, electrolyte and several essential nutrients. According to Health Practitioner and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND, "this ultimate cooling food is enriched with vitamin C, vitamin K, magnesium, calcium, iron and more." It is also known to be naturally low in calories, carbs and fats and makes an excellent addition to our low-calorie meal regime.





Cucumber is best consumed raw and can be found as a staple in our salads and sandwiches. Keeping this in mind, we bring you a unique recipe that will give a flavourful and spicy twist to your regular cucumber salad. This spicy cucumber salad recipe is shared by vlogger Alpa Modi, on her YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Here, she used salt, red chilli, soy sauce, sesame oil, sesame seeds, spring onion and a pinch of sugar to whip up this refreshing salad that can work as a perfect palate cleanser in your meal spread. For the ones who are keeping a check on their weight, you can replace sugar in the recipe with coconut sugar or a bit of honey. You may also use it as a filling in your vegetable sandwich. Take a look!

Watch: Here's The Recipe Video For Spicy Cucumber Salad:

Also Read: Ever Heard Of Kheere Ka Pakora? Here's How You Can Make This Cucumber Delicacy At Home!











All you need to keep in mind while preparing this spicy cucumber salad is to rub the ends of the cucumber well to ooze out the white-foamy fluid to prevent any kind of bitterness in the dish. Also, cut the cucumber into thick slices (without de-skinning it) to enjoy the crunch.





What are you waiting for? Prepare this dish today and enjoy a spicy treat, along with your lunch or dinner. Bon Appétit!













