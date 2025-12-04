Served as raita, chaas, or simply a bowl of creamy goodness, curd is a staple in many Indian households. While its health benefits are widely celebrated, one question continues to pop in our minds: Is eating curd at night good or bad for us? Elederly at our homes often caution against it, citing risks like colds, mucus formation, or indigestion. On the other hand, modern nutritionists and scientific studies suggest that curd can actually support digestion, improve sleep, and even aid weight management when consumed mindfully. So, what really happens when you reach for that comforting bowl of dahi after sunset? Let's learn some facts and bust some myths surrounding nighttime curd consumption.





Nutrition In Curd

Curd is rich in protein, calcium, and probiotics- live bacteria that promote gut health. These nutrients remain intact regardless of the time of day you consume it. Probiotics help maintain a healthy microbiome, which is crucial for digestion and immunity. According to a study published in Nutrients, dairy proteins like casein aid overnight muscle repair when consumed before bed, making curd a smart choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Benefits of Eating Curd at Night

1. Supports Digestion

Nutritiinist Shilpa Arora tells us, "Contrary to the myth that curd causes indigestion at night, probiotics in curd balance gut bacteria and aid digestion even when your metabolic rate slows down during sleep." This can reduce acidity, bloating, and discomfort after a heavy dinner.

2. Promotes Better Sleep

Curd contains tryptophan, an amino acid that helps produce serotonin and melatonin-hormones that regulate sleep. Studies indicate that fermented dairy products can improve sleep quality by boosting melatonin production.

3. Keeps You Full Longer

Packed with protein and relatively low in calories, curd can curb late-night cravings and prevent unhealthy snacking. This makes it a great option for those aiming for weight loss.

4. Boosts Immunity

Your immune system regenerates while you sleep, and probiotics in curd support this process by maintaining gut health. A strong gut microbiome is linked to better immunity. A study in National Library Of Medicine claims that curd helps in building strong immunity, so it is a good idea to give a boost to your immune system while you sleep.

Potential Drawbacks Of Eating Curd At Night

While curd is generally safe, Ayurveda advises caution. It's considered a "cold" food that may lead to mucus formation and respiratory discomfort in some individuals. People with asthma, sinus issues, or lactose intolerance should avoid curd at night or opt for lighter alternatives like buttermilk. Also, if you suffer from acid reflux, curd might worsen symptoms due to its acidic nature.

How To Eat Curd At Night Safely

Keep portions small: A few tablespoons or a small bowl is enough.

Add spices or honey: Mix in black pepper or roasted cumin or honey to balance its cooling effect.

Choose plain, unsweetened curd: Avoid flavored or sugary varieties that can spike blood sugar.

Pair wisely: Combine with light meals like khichdi or steamed veggies for easy digestion.

Eating curd at night isn't harmful for most people; in fact, it can be beneficial for digestion, sleep, and overall health when consumed in moderation. However, individual tolerance matters. If you have respiratory issues, allergies, or digestive disorders, consult a medical expert before making it a nightly habit. For everyone else, that comforting bowl of dahi can be a wholesome way to end the day.