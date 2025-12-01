Sprouts have always had a health halo in Indian homes, but lately, they have become a go-to dinner swap for people looking to lose weight, improve digestion or simply end the day on a lighter note. A bowl of moong sprouts feels fresh, easy and wholesome, and because they're packed with fibre and other good nutrients, many believe they offer more benefits than regular cooked meals. But what actually happens when you eat a bowl of sprouts every night for a full month? The answer is interesting because sprouts are fantastic for some people, and not-so-perfect for others. Here's a balanced look at the changes you may notice, plus how to make a safe, easy bowl at home.





Also Read: 10 Simple Egg Pairings That Quietly Boost Your Nutrition

How To Make A Healthy Sprouts Bowl At Night

1. Use green moong dal and avoid rajma or chole sprouts for dinner because they are heavier to digest.

2. Wash the legumes well, soak for 6–8 hours and sprout them overnight.





3. Before eating, steam for 3–4 minutes to reduce gas-causing compounds.





4. Add cucumber, tomatoes, coriander, a squeeze of lemon and a pinch of black salt.





5. Avoid too much raw onion at night as it can trigger acidity for some. Mix well and eat a bowlful at night.

What Are The Benefits Of Sprouting

Sprouting significantly boosts the nutritional value of ingredients by increasing minerals and vitamins, including vitamin D. In his book Diet & Nutrition – A Holistic Approach, Rudolph Ballentine notes that sprouting helps reduce most gas-producing starches. It also enhances protein content and shortens the cooking time of legumes. During sprouting, some of the stored starch in the seed is used to develop tiny shoots and roots and to produce vitamin C.

Here Are 5 Things That Happen To Your Body If You Eat Sprouts

1. Your Digestion May Feel Lighter

Sprouts are packed with fibre and live enzymes, which can help keep your gut moving smoothly. As per a 2024 research paper, these enzymes further help in boosting your metabolic processes and improve chemical reactions within the body, specifically when it comes to digestion. Many people feel their digestion becomes more regular and lighter compared to heavy dinners. Steaming them slightly at night helps reduce bloating and increases comfort. Basically, fibre bulks up the stool, making it easier to pass through the digestive tract.

2. You May Feel Fuller With Fewer Calories

Sprouts are naturally low in calories but high in protein and fibre. As per the official website of USDA , one cup (202 grams) of sprouts can give you 14.2 grams of protein and 15.4 grams of fibre. Eating them regularly at night can reduce late-night cravings and unnecessary snacking. This may also help people who are trying to manage their weight or shift to cleaner dinners.

3. Your Skin May Start Looking Clearer

As per a 2019 research paper, sprouts contain antioxidants, vitamin C and chlorophyll, which may make your skin appear less inflamed and more hydrated. If you eat it regularly at night with or before your meals, you may notice reduced dullness after consistently eating hydrating, fibre-rich meals at night.

4. Your Blood Sugar May Stay More Stable

Replacing heavy carb dinners with a protein-rich sprouts bowl can help stabilise nighttime blood sugar levels. According to a 2024 research paper, Moong sprouts in particular have a low glycaemic load, which makes them a good dinner choice for people looking for steady energy and fewer sugar spikes. They Are high in resistant starch, fiber, and protein, which can help slow the release of sugar into the bloodstream.

5. You May Experience Less Acidity

Sprouts are alkalizing to the body. They help regulate and maintain the pH levels of your body by reducing the level of acids. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, it is known that many illnesses are associated with excess acidity in the body. Include sprouts in your salads to ensure less acidity from citrus fruits. With regular consumption of sprouts, you may experience less acidity and a better digestive system.

Who Should Avoid Eating Sprouts at Night?

While they are healthy and nutritious, not everyone is recommended to consume sprouts at night:





1. Anyone with IBS, gas or a sensitive stomach





2. People with thyroid issues (raw sprouts contain goitrogens; steaming helps but moderation is key)





3. Pregnant women should avoid raw sprouts due to contamination risks





4. Anyone recovering from stomach infections





Also Read: What Really Happens When You Have Avocado With Milk?

How To Eat Sprouts The Right Way

Raw sprouts may seem like the obvious choice, but think again. Nutritionist Amita Gadre recommends steaming or lightly cooking them. Raw sprouts can cause bloating in most people, so cooking is a safe bet to enjoy their benefits without the discomfort.

What Happens When You Eat Too Much Sprouts?

1. Risk of Bacterial Contamination

Raw sprouts can harbour bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella because they grow in warm, moist conditions. This can lead to foodborne illness if not properly washed or cooked.

2. Digestive Discomfort

Sprouts are high in fibre and certain starches that may cause bloating, gas, or cramps, especially for people with sensitive stomachs or IBS.

3. Excess Fibre Issues

Eating large amounts daily can lead to excessive fibre intake, which may cause diarrhoea or discomfort for some individuals.





So, now you know how sprouts can benefit your health. Now go on and include them in your diet!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.