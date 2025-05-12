Buttermilk Benefits: Buttermilk, also known as chaach, is a staple for many during summer. This fermented dairy drink is loved for its refreshing flavour and ability to cool us from within. It's our desi summer cooler, and we simply can't get enough of it. But that's not all buttermilk has to offer. Did you know it offers several other amazing benefits for your health? From aiding in digestion and weight loss to promoting bone health, it can be a total game-changer for your health. Recently, dietitian Richa Doshi took to her official Instagram handle to reveal how drinking a glass of buttermilk every day can change your health. Intrigued to know more? Read on!

What Is The Best Time To Drink Buttermilk?

Buttermilk can be enjoyed at any time of the day. But if you wish to reap its maximum benefits, it's best to drink it after a meal, preferably lunch. This aids in digestion and soothes the stomach after a heavy meal.

Is Buttermilk Healthier Than Milk?

Yes, buttermilk makes for a healthier alternative to regular milk as it has a lower fat content. Moreover, it is rich in probiotics and is easy to digest.

Are There Any Side Effects Of Buttermilk?

Buttermilk generally does not have any side effects. However, in some cases, drinking it on a regular basis can cause gas, bloating, and diarrhoea in those who are lactose intolerant.

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Drinking Buttermilk Every Day:

1. May Slow Down Ageing

Ageing is a natural process, but certain foods and drinks can help slow it down. According to Richa, drinking a glass of buttermilk every day can help achieve this. How? She explains that buttermilk contains antioxidants, which help protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals, reducing fine lines and wrinkles. This can lead to a more youthful appearance.

2. Promotes Better Digestion

If you've been having tummy problems, a glass of buttermilk can help calm the storm. The dietitian explains that buttermilk is rich in probiotics that can aid in regulating your gut microbiome. Drinking it on a regular basis can alleviate stomach issues such as bloating and gas, and promote a healthier digestive system.

3. Rehydrate You And Boost Your Energy

Another benefit of drinking buttermilk daily is that it can rehydrate your body, thus boosting energy levels. With its high water content and potassium, it naturally replenishes fluids and electrolytes, making you feel more energised. So, if you're looking for a pick-me-up after a workout or a long day, a glass of buttermilk can be a great option.

4. Will Strengthen Your Bones

Strong bones are essential for a healthy life, and buttermilk can help. Richa explains that buttermilk is rich in calcium and vitamin D, which support bone health and can reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Regular consumption can help you build stronger bones and prevent fractures.

5. Will Aid In Weight Loss

Looking to shed a few pounds? Buttermilk can be a valuable ally. It has a low calorie count and high protein content, which can help keep you full and satisfied for longer durations. Doshi states that drinking it daily can make it easier to stick to your diet and reach your weight loss goals. Plus, it makes for a healthier alternative to other sugary summer drinks.

Buttermilk is not only refreshing to sip on, but it can also transform your health in numerous ways. Don't delay - incorporate it into your daily diet and take a step closer towards a healthier you!