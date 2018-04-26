Curd For Hair: How To Use Curd To Have Healthy Hair

Everyone knows that curd is a great for having healthy hair, but only a few know how to use it to create the magic. Using curd for hair care is one of the oldest remedies in India. Power-packed with anti-bacterial properties, curd is an excellent ingredient to keep scalp infections at bay, moreover, it is known to reduce stubborn dandruff and itchiness. In addition, curd is rich in vitamin B5 and D, which makes it an excellent superfood for our hair. But, that's not it, curd is also rich in fatty acids that are essential for healthy and smooth frizz-free hair. This humble dairy product is known to have zinc, magnesium and potassium, which are not only good for your hair but also beneficial for health, if added to your daily diet. Using curd for hair care will help you have nourished and smoother hair, and if mixed with other ingredients, it proves to be a great remedy for all hair problems.
Here are some easy to use curd-based hair care remedies that can help you get rid of all your hair related problems:
Curd Removes Dandruff
Curd is known to have properties that help in removing dandruff from your hair. This curd mask is one of the best recipes that is known to cure even the most stubborn dandruff.
Ingredients:
1 cup curd
5 tsp fenugreek seed powder
1 tsp lemon juice
How to make: Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients well. With a help of a brush, apply the mask to your hair. Once it is done, cover your hair with a shower cap and leave on for about 40 minutes. Wash your hair with a mild herbal shampoo. To have effective results, use it twice a week for a month and see the difference.
Curd Adds Lustre And Shine To Hair
With increase in pollution and grime, I rarely see healthy, shiny hair. It is imperative for us to protect our hair from pollution and dust. This hair mask is for the ones who wants to add shine and lustre to their hair.
Ingredients:
1 cup of curd
20 hibiscus flowers
10 neem leaves
Half orange juice
How to make: Grind the hibiscus flowers and neem leaves in a mixer and add curd and orange juice to it. Mix all the ingredients well. Now, apply the mask to your hair and keep it for half an hour. You may wash your hair with your regular shampoo.
Curd Strengthens Hair
Curd not only offers a cooling effect to your hair but if mixed with right ingredients, can strengthen your hair, too. Use this hair mask once a week to get rid of your hair fall.
Ingredients:
1 cup of curd
1 egg
2 tsp olive oil
3 tsp aloe vera gel (fresh)
2 tsp basil paste
2 tsp curry leaf paste
How to make: Take a bowel and mix all the ingredients together. Apply the hair mask to your hair from its roots to the ends. Cover it for an hour and wash it off with your regular shampoo.
Curd Conditions Hair
If you have an itchy and irritating scalp, then this curd hair mask has come for your rescue.
Ingredients:
1 cup of curd
2 tsp honey
How to make: Mix curd with 2 tsp of honey in a bowl, and massage into the scalp and hair. Leave the mask for 20 minutes and then shampoo your hair. With this combination you will find that your scalp feels cooler and your hair are softer than before, as honey is a great natural moisturiser that helps cure dryness from your scalp and hair.
Bonus Tip
I have seen that many women in villages have stunning and healthy hair, this is perhaps because they use more natural ingredients to maintain their hair like curd, amla, retha, shikakai etc. Having said that, there is one of my favourite recipes that I found when I found in a small village of Rajasthan.
How to make: Mix all the above ingredients and mix them well to avoid lumps. Once this mixture is smooth, apply it all over your hair, from the scalp to the ends. Leave the hair mask on for 30 minutes. Wash your hair with your regular shampoo. Get ready to see shiny healthy hair. This recipe will remove dirt and grime from your scalp and maintains its Ph level.
Most people I come across are slowly inclining towards natural ingredients and treatments for their skin and hair, however, they do not know how and what to use these ingredients. Curd being so versatile and beneficial for your hair, it is one of the best remedies for all your hair and skin related problems.