India's regional cuisines are full of hidden gems, and Bhakosa is one such dish that deserves more attention. Popular in Kanpur and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bhakosa is a crispy, spicy snack made by stuffing a lentil mixture inside dough and then cooking it until golden and flavourful. Its crunchy outer layer and spicy chana dal filling make it a favourite among those who enjoy traditional desi snacks.





Recently, digital creator Ravi Goswami shared a video on Instagram showcasing Kanpur's famous Bhakosa. Calling it "crispy, spicy and full of desi flavour", the video has introduced many food lovers to this lesser-known local speciality. The clip highlights the simple ingredients and traditional preparation that give the snack its distinctive taste.





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What Makes It A Flavorful Snack?

The filling is prepared using soaked and partially boiled chana dal, along with ginger, garlic and green chillies for flavour.





Ingredients For The Filling

Chana Dal - 100 g

Ginger - 1 inch piece

Garlic - 5-6 cloves

Green Chillies - 2

Water - 2 tbsp

Red Chilli Powder - 1/2 tsp

Black Salt - 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Cumin Seeds - 1/4 tsp

The chana dal is boiled for about 8-10 minutes so that it softens slightly while still retaining some texture.





Tempering Ingredients

Mustard Oil - 1 tbsp

Mustard Seeds - 1/2 tsp

Cumin Seeds - 1/4 tsp

Green Chillies - 2

Curry Leaves - 2 sprigs

Coriander Leaves as required

The cooked lentils are mixed with the tempering, creating a spicy and aromatic filling that is then stuffed into dough before cooking.

Why Is Bhakosa Popular?

Unlike many deep-fried snacks, Bhakosa stands out because of its hearty lentil stuffing and bold flavours. The combination of chana dal, spices and mustard oil gives it a distinct taste that reflects the food culture of Uttar Pradesh. It is often enjoyed with tea or served as a savoury snack during gatherings.

Watch The Video Here:

Bhakosa is a simple yet flavour-packed Kanpur speciality that proves traditional snacks never go out of style.