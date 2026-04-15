Vishu is one of the most important festivals celebrated in Kerala. Observed in mid-April, the day marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year. The festival, which falls on April 15 this year, is closely linked to the spring season and the solar cycle, a time when day and night are nearly equal. Families begin the day with the sacred Vishukkani, a ritual that involves viewing an auspicious arrangement of rice, fruits, flowers, coins and a statue of Lord Krishna first thing in the morning. Other customs include visiting temples, setting off fireworks and wearing new clothes. Amidst these vibrant celebrations, food plays an equally important role. A grand festive meal known as Vishu Sadhya is prepared in homes across Kerala to mark the occasion.





Though strongly associated with Vishu, the Sadhya is not exclusive to this festival. It is an essential part of most major celebrations in Kerala. This elaborate vegetarian feast is traditionally served on a banana leaf and includes a carefully curated mix of dishes that bring together sweet, salty, sour and bitter flavours.





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What Does A Traditional Vishu Sadhya Include

The signature dishes of a Vishu Sadhya include mambazha pulissery, a sweet and tangy mango curry made with ripe mangoes, yoghurt and coconut, vishu kanji, a nourishing porridge prepared with rice, coconut milk and beans, and vishu katta, a dense rice cake made with rice and coconut milk. Vegetable preparations such as thoran, cooked with grated coconut, are also served.





A bitter preparation known as veppampoorasam, made using neem leaves, is an essential part of the meal. Other dishes include chakka erissery, a thick curry made with jackfruit and coconut, along with staples such as sambar, parippu, aviyal and olan. Side dishes like kalan, pachadi and kichadi add further variety to the feast, creating a balanced and wholesome spread.

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History Of The Vishu Sadhya Feast

The word Sadhya is derived from Sanskrit and means a banquet or feast. Historically, it developed as part of temple rituals and agrarian celebrations in Kerala. The meal was prepared using locally available, seasonal ingredients and was meant to honour successful harvests and natural cycles. Over time, this evolved into a structured ceremonial feast served during Vishu, weddings and temple festivals. It is traditionally eaten with the hands and served on a banana leaf.

Cultural Significance Of Vishu Sadhya

The wide variety of dishes served during a Sadhya symbolises abundance and a hopeful beginning to the new year. Each meal is designed to offer a balance of sweet, sour, salty, bitter and astringent tastes. This reflects the belief that life itself is made up of varied experiences. The Sadhya remains a strong expression of Malayali cultural identity, with its recipes, cooking methods and serving traditions carefully preserved across generations.





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Vishu Sadhya brings together tradition, taste and culture, making it one of the most meaningful ways to welcome the Malayalam New Year.