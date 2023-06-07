Leftovers are often overlooked and eventually dumped. But when it's our beloved dishes like bhindi sabzi, it hurts. Instead of letting that delicious bhindi sabzi go to waste, why not give it a new lease of life? You can easily repurpose leftover bhindi sabzi into delightful dishes that will let you enjoy the drool-worthy flavours again. Reinvent your favourite bhindi sabzi into other equally tantalising culinary delights that will also be quick to put together. Can't wait to find out how? Let's dive right in.

Here Are 5 Creative Ways To Use Leftover Bhindi Sabzi:

1. Bhindi Samosa: A Street Food Makeover:

Who doesn't love samosas? Turn your leftover bhindi sabzi into a scrumptious filling for homemade samosas. Simply stuff the bhindi sabzi into a thin, crispy pastry, and deep-fry until golden brown. Serve these bhindi samosas with a tangy chutney or turn it into a chaat that will have your family and friends asking for more.

2. Bhindi Paratha: The Perfect Breakfast Delight:

The best thing about parathas is they can be stuffed with anything, even bhindi sabzi. Add a twist to your regular parathas by stuffing them with leftover bhindi sabzi. Knead soft dough using flour, water, and a pinch of salt. Roll out small circles, place a spoonful of bhindi sabzi in the centre, and fold the dough over to enclose the filling. Cook the parathas with a little ghee until golden and crisp. Serve these stuffed parathas with a side of yoghurt or pickle for a satisfying breakfast the next morning.

3. Bhindi Masala Pizza: Fusion At Its Best:

Add a desi touch to your pizza. Spread a layer of leftover bhindi sabzi as the base sauce on your pizza dough. Top it with grated cheese, sliced onions, bell peppers, and any other toppings of your choice. Bake it in a preheated oven until the cheese melts and the crust turns golden. The fusion of flavours will surprise your taste buds and leave you craving more.

4. Bhindi Bhurji: Just Scramble It:

Turn your bhindi sabzi into a flavourful bhurji. Heat some oil in a pan, add chopped onions, green chillies, and spices like cumin, turmeric, and garam masala. Stir-fry the mixture until the onions turn golden brown. Add the leftover bhindi sabzi and cook until well combined. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve this spicy scramble with rotis or pav for a hearty meal.

5. Bhindi Rice: A One-Pot Wonder:

Combine your leftover bhindi sabzi and boiled rice to create a fabulous dish that will take your taste buds by surprise. In a pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds, chopped onions, and ginger-garlic paste. Once the onions turn translucent, add the bhindi sabzi and sauté for a few minutes. Finally, mix in the cooked rice and gently toss everything together. You'll get fragrant and flavourful bhindi rice that can be enjoyed as is or paired with raita.

Leftover bhindi sabzi doesn't have to be boring or repetitive. You can fashion it into a variety of delicious dishes. Enjoy the process of creating something new and exciting with your favourite bhindi.










