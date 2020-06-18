SEARCH
This Chef-Special Bhindi Masala Is Sure To Be The Highlight Of Your Spread

We dug out the recipe of Dhaba Restaurant's Bhindi Masala by Chef Ravi Saxena and it is all things delish and irresistible.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: June 18, 2020 12:08 IST

This stellar, quick recipe is made with okra and robust spices

Highlights
  • Bhindi can be prepared in a myriad ways
  • Bhindi is also very easy to cook
  • This Bhindi masala recipe is sure to liven up your spread

There's something about bhindi that makes it so popular in Indian household. One of the reasons could be the ease associated with the vegetable. It is undeniably one of the easiest things to cook, and it blends so well with all our Indian masalas. You can prepare bhindi in a myriad ways, but have you ever tried making it the restaurant way? Yes, you heard us, we have dug out the recipe of Dhaba Restaurant's Bhindi Masala by chef Ravi Saxena and it is all things delish and irresistible.

Recipe Video: Chef-Special Bhindi Masala




This stellar, quick recipe made with okra and robust spices, is of a delectable semi-dry consistency. It is best paired with paratha, naan or roti. However, you can have it with rice and a portion of dal as well; add some pickle and onions and you have an hearty meal that is hard to refuse. The generous mix of spices makes this dish the talking point of any spread, so make sure you are not stingy with any of these spices. In fact, it is a good idea to stock in advance. For this bhindi masala, you would need: cumin seeds, ginger, onion, turmeric, red chilli powder, onion-tomato masala, garam masala, tomato puree, chopped coriander and tandoori masala. Try this scrummy dish at your home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.

You can refer to this step-by-step written recipe here:

Ingredients:


• 1 Cup Bhindi, cut in half
• 4 tbsp oil
• 1 tsp cumin seeds
• 1 tsp ginger, chopped
• 1 onion, chopped
• 1 tsp turmeric powder
• 1/2 onion, diced
• 1 tsp red chilli powder
• 2 tbsp onion-tomato masala
• 1 tsp garam masala
• 2 tbsp tomato puree
• 1 tomato, diced
• 1 tsp coriander chopped
• 1/2 tsp tandoori masala
• Water as required
• Oil for frying
• Salt to taste

Method:

1. Deep fry bhindi in oil and make sure all the excess water is absorbed and bhindi is cooked yet not slimy.
2. Heat oil in a pan.
3. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle for a few seconds.
4. Add ginger, onion and fry until they turn slightly brown.
5. Now, add turmeric powder and salt. Cook for few more minutes.
6. Add diced onion, red chilli powder, onion-tomato masala, garam masala and cook until oil starts to separate from the sides of the pan
7. Now, add little water if the masala is too dry.
8. Add tomato puree, diced tomato and chopped coriander. Give it a mix.
9. Add the fried bhindi and cook for 3-4 minutes on medium heat.
10. Now add tandoori masala and garnish with fresh coriander.
11. Serve hot with paratha or roti.

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

Tags:  BhindiBhindi MasalaOkra
