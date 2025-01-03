Tea is that one drink we can't start our day without. It gives us the perfect energy boost, whether it's to wake up on a lazy morning or to shake off the tiredness after a long office day. During these chilly days, some of us even enjoy tea multiple times a day. Everyone has their own way of making it. Some like it strong with ginger or whole spices, others swear by herbal, green, or lemon tea. But if you're in India, especially during the winter, jaggery tea is a popular go-to! Jaggery is a great choice for a sweetener in winter as it's considered healthy and packed with benefits.





Also Read: Tips To Store Jaggery And Easy Ways To Add It To Your Winter Diet

Health Benefits Of Jaggery Tea

If you're looking for ways to add jaggery to your winter diet, jaggery tea is a great option. Not only does it have a warming effect, but it also helps relieve cold and cough. Packed with minerals like iron, phosphorus, magnesium, and zinc, jaggery also boosts your immune system and improves digestion. It's no surprise that people swear by it in winter! However, making perfect jaggery tea can be tricky for some. Ever tried it and noticed your tea curdling? No worries! There are a few tips that'll make sure your jaggery tea turns out just right, every time. Keep reading!

Tips To Make Jaggery Tea

1. Get The Right Measurements

Before you start, think about how many cups of tea you need to make. For the perfect cup of tea, the measurements are simple: one cup of water to one cup of milk.

2. Follow The Right Cooking Process

Start by adding one cup of water to a pan, then throw in 1 small cardamom, some crushed ginger (to your taste), and a few basil leaves. Once it starts to boil, add the tea leaves and let it cook for a bit. Now, add jaggery to taste and let it dissolve fully.

3. Always Use Hot Milk

Heat the milk separately in another pan. Once it's hot, add it to the tea mixture. The key here is to always use hot or boiled milk when making jaggery tea. This prevents your tea from curdling.

4. Never Use Cold Milk

The most common reason for jaggery tea curdling is mixing in cold milk. Cold milk and jaggery don't mix well, so always use milk that's already hot or boiled.

5. Don't Over-Boil It

Once you add the milk to the tea, don't let it boil for too long. Turn off the gas as soon as it starts to boil lightly. Also, never add jaggery and milk at the same time; doing this can cause the tea to curdle too.





Now that you know how to make the perfect jaggery tea, go ahead and enjoy a warm cup of it this winter. It's the perfect way to stay cosy!