On April 8, skywatchers across North America will witness a rare celestial event: a total solar eclipse. This cosmic spectacle, lasting between three to four minutes for those in its direct path, will traverse Mexico, the United States, and Canada. While Indians won't catch this eclipse, astronomers anticipate its arrival with great excitement, as the moon momentarily blocks the sun's light. The Pacific coast of Mexico will experience totality first, around 11:07 a.m. PDT, according to NASA.

What is the total solar eclipse?

Solar eclipses, occurring roughly every 18 months, offer captivating glimpses into our universe. Whether partial, annular, or total, these phenomena differ in appearance and spectacle. During a total solar eclipse, the sun's ethereal corona shines forth as the moon passes between the sun and Earth. It's a mesmerizing view of celestial bodies that captivates astronomers and enthusiasts alike.

Food Dos and Don'ts During Solar Eclipse:

As the solar eclipse approaches, myths and beliefs surrounding food consumption emerge. Some advise against eating during the eclipse, citing negative vibrations or food contamination fears. However, experts like clinical nutritionist Rupali Dutta debunk these notions, emphasizing moderation over fear. "There's no harm in having light meals during the solar eclipse," she reassures.

Even though the total solar eclipse will not be visible in India, some of you might want to practice dietary restrictions. Nutritionist Shilpa Arora advocates for mindful eating during the eclipse, urging individuals to listen to their bodies and embrace stillness. She recommends eating only when hungry. "Clean, healing foods like bananas and coconut water. It's a time to nourish both body and soul, allowing energies to flow freely without the burden of constant digestion."





Embrace the moment with light, nourishing meals that honour both tradition and wellness. Shilpa Arora also suggests any light liquid, shakes, or juices to give your body rest amid the high vibrational energy of the earth."