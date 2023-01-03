If there is one meal of the day that we all look forward to, it is dinner. After a tiring day at work, all we want is a delicious and wholesome meal that helps re-energise us. While we all like to treat ourselves with something indulgent at the end of the day, it's not one of the healthiest things to do. As dinner is the last meal of the day, it plays a crucial role in keeping our metabolism strong and healthy. Health experts often recommend going easy on the stomach at night. This is because our metabolism slows down as the day draws to a close. Keeping this in mind, we have curated a list of quick and easy dinner recipes that are light and ideal for a wholesome dinner meal. Take a look.





Here're 5 Dinner Recipes For A Light Dinner:

1. Palak Dal Khichdi (Our Recommendation)

This khichdi is packed with the goodness of palak (spinach) and dal along with flavourful masalas. It is light on the stomach and highly nutritious. Make this delicious khichdi for a quick and light dinner. Click here for the recipe of Palak Dal Khichdi.

2. Sooji-Besan Dhokla

To make this sooji-besan dhokla, all you have to do is combine equal parts of besan, sooji and curd and blend to make a thick paste. Add some spices and carrots and steam for around 15 mins to make this dhokla. Click here for the recipe of Sooji-Besan Dhokla.

3. Low-Calorie Oats Idli

Idlis are one of the most loved South Indian dishes. These low-calorie idlis are soft, fluffy and loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. It's just the perfect dinner recipe for those who are on a weight loss diet. Click here for the recipe of Low-Calorie Oats Idli.

4. Arhar Ki Dal

Arhar ki dal is a staple in every Indian household. It is extremely light yet flavourful. Pair this comforting dal with steamed rice or roti for a wholesome dinner meal. Click here for the recipe of Arhar Ki Dal.

5. Methi Aloo Sabzi

If you enjoy indulging in winter vegetables, then this methi aloo sabzi is a must-try!

All you need is cook aloo and methi with basic seasonings to make this delicious sabzi. Serve it with dal and chawal or pair it with a simple roti. Click here for the recipe of Methi Aloo Sabzi.







Try out these recipes for a light dinner and tell us which one you enjoyed the most in the comments section below!

