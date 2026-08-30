Ask anyone in almost any part of India to name India's cleanest city and there's a good chance they'll pick Indore. It should come as no surprise. Indore was named India's cleanest city for the eighth consecutive time in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 results announced in July 2025. Indore has acquired a reputation for cleanliness and for its bustling street food scene. It's the city's emerging fine dining and café scene that keeps springing surprises.





I've travelled to Indore multiple times through this decade and the city's dining scene never fails to impress. This time my Indore trail started in Masala Code, fronted by Chef Vedant Newatia. Indore's first pan-Indian restaurant is a clear indication that India's emerging metros have stepped out of the shadow of larger metropolises like Mumbai and Delhi. The pandemic was a key catalyst for metros like Indore as locals began to discover more global trends through social media and also travel more for food as travel restrictions eased.





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From Jaipur to Coimbatore to Guwahati, we're seeing a wave of local restaurants and cafes hold their own on the national stage. Indore's vibrant 2020s dining scene has gone beyond traditional eateries and street food hubs. One look at our list and you'll know that there's more to Indore's dining scene than just poha jalebi:

Atelier V

It's fair to say that Atelier V raised the bar for Indore's fine dining scene with a chic, contemporary ambience and a food philosophy that was shaped by Founder Chef Vedant Newatia's global travels that took him from Switzerland to Chile. Positioned as a casual fine dining space, Atelier V showcases global comfort plates that is fuelled by the city's growing awareness and curiosity for international food trends. The food menu finds a balance between the exotic and the familiar with an accent on fine ingredients. It's the cocktail menu that has raised the profile of this popular dining spot with periodic bar takeovers by Indian and international mixologists.





Where: Near C-24 Mall, Scheme no: 54

Aqua

Aqua remains one of our favourite dining spaces in a luxury hotel in Indore. This alfresco lounge at The Park overlooks the pool. It's a perfect blend of chic interiors and an unmistakable high-energy vibe. Aqua comes alive closer to the weekend when live music and the stunning city views combine to create the perfect mood. We dig the deck seating and the private loungers that allow you to find your little zone near the island bar. The menu is dominated by grills, curated cocktails that combine with Asian and Italian signature dishes.





Where: The Park Indore, MR 10 Road, Scheme 134, Nipania

The Library Bar

Leather booths, chandeliers and vintage portraits come together in one of Indore's most refined dining spaces. Pitched as one of the city's first European-style bars, this popular night spot hits the right notes with its craft cocktails and global plates. Classic cocktails and twisted drinks come together along with their popular sharing options like the dynamite prawns and watermelon feta salad.





Where: Opposite Malhar Mega Mall, Scheme no: 54

Masala Code

A Spice Wall is the showstopper at Indore's first pan-Indian restaurant that celebrates the diversity and depth of Indian flavours and cooking techniques. Handcrafted tiles and a bar installation with terracotta tones add to the vibrance. Masala Code is a refreshing take on Indian cuisine through a modern yet rooted lens that showcases the diversity of Indian flavours with the comfort of familiarity. The restaurant's day menu rounds up India's most-loved breakfasts from Poha with Usal to Ghee Podi dosa while the main menu is a culinary odyssey that includes everything from Kashmir-style Rogan Josh to Chicken Xacuti from Goa. One of the highlights of the beverage menu is the Banta Cart that is a playful ode to India's iconic-marble sealed soda bottle.





Where: Near C-24 Mall, Scheme no: 54

Siolim Speciality Coffee Roasters

This pet-friendly 'chill zone' is a hub for Indore's coffee aficionados and digital nomads alike. This is one of the city's premier specialty coffee roasteries with a focus on single-origin coffees. The white and blue interiors exude a Mediterranean vibe. Aside from expertly-brewed coffees (we'd recommend their cortado), the menu also has room for comfort food like pizzas, pastas and international desserts.





Where: New Agarwal Nagar, Janki Nagar.





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Bungalow No. 6

This vegetarian café and co-working space is a great addition to Indore's café scene. Billed as the old man's bungalow (one of the owners in this case) with stories in every corner, this café is split into multiple spaces including a breezy patio and a library. The space celebrates some of Madhya Pradesh's traditions and offers an elaborate beverage menu with signatures like the Vietnamese drip coffee.





Where: Near LIG Square, RSS Nagar