It was 1952, the state of Andhra Pradesh (and later Telangana) had not yet been demarcated from the Madras Presidency. It was the same year that National Lodge was set up. Almost 75 years later, this restaurant in what was then the financial nerve centre of Madras continues to dish out authentic Andhra meals. Back then North Madras (now Chennai) had a large Telugu-speaking population. That hasn't changed to this day and neither have the grid-like streets of what was Georgetown close to the Chennai harbour.

Chennai's deep cultural ties with what is now Andhra Pradesh have influenced it's culture as well as cuisine. It's why you will never run of out of authentic options for a fiery Andhra meal. The old favourites like National Lodge and Amaravathi (an iconic food brand in the city) continue to draw the crowds even as newer and more upscale restaurants have joined this ever-expanding list. Whether you're looking for vegetarian meals or evening snacks or a meal loaded with meat and seafood signatures, our list is a great starting point:

Amaravathi

Photo: Amaravathi





Has been a crowd favourite since 1980. While the restaurant has added multiple branches, it's the OG location (opposite Music Academy) that remains ground zero for generations of diners. Most of these regulars will tell you to order their veg and non-veg meals and then choose from a range of accompaniments or add-ons like the Mutton Chukka, Prawn Pepper Masala. We'd also recommend their signature chicken biryani or parotta (try the mutton kothu parotta) for dinner.

Location: Cathedral Road

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Inti Bhojanam

Photo: Inti Bhojanam

One of our current favourites, Inti Bhojanam lives up to its name (that means home-style meals) with authentic, homey meals. Go the ‘whole hog' with their veg meals that typically include podis, pachadis, pulusus and staples like sambar and rasam. We dig their daily koora vepudu (fry) and pappu. Add true-blue Andhra dishes like the Royyala Vepudu (fried prawns) and kodi vepuddu (Chicken fry) to share especially if you're in a large group.

Location: Bharatidasan Road, Teynampet

National Lodge

Their vegetarian meals continue to draw regulars at a location that hasn't changed much. The service is action packed at a restaurant that is located in one of the busiest old neighbourhoods in the city. It's not easy to find your way here but their legendary paruppu podi (dal powder) is worth the effort. This is one of the first food establishments that pioneered the use of the term ‘gun powder' for their dal powder. The meals end with an atom bomb – the restaurant's code name for the charred, fried chilli that's served with curd rice.

Location: Govindappa Naicken Street, Georgetown

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Vivaha Bhojanambu

A meal fit for a king. That's the promise at this iconic restaurant brand's Chennai outpost. It's easy to recommend the Raju Gari Bhojanam, a platter that includes five varieties of non-veg curries like the avakai kodi (chicken) guddu. The restaurant rounds up signature dishes from Telangana, Andhra and Rayalaseema and offers an elegant setting for special occasions and celebratory meals with friends and family.

Location: Pharos Hotel, Sterling Road

Andhra Tiffin Room

Photo: Andhra Tiffin Room

Need a quick fix, anytime Andhra filler? Andhra Tiffin Room is that rare spot in Chennai that serves an Andhra breakfast (and snacks) menu all-day. This vegetarian, self-service diner is a great spot for comfort snacks and beverages. Try their signature MLA Pesarattu (a crispy pesarattu stuffed with rava upma) or ghee karam dosa. Another popular option is the punugulu, a typical tea-time, deep-fried snack (with fermented rice and urad dal) in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Wash it down with invigorating filter coffee or their sinful rose milk.

Location: Cathedral Road

Nandhana Palace

This casual dining restaurant chain began its journey in Bengaluru where it has built a loyal fan base for its banana leaf meals and spicy starters. The brand has grown to multiple outlets in Chennai with the same tried and tested ‘recipe' in Bengaluru. Try their popular biryanis – the supreme boneless chicken biryani is a bestseller, with spicy starters like the Bamboo Chicken or order one of their massive meals that gives you a taste of Andhra. The restaurant also offers a unique biryani thali if you can't decide which biryani to order.

Location: Near Omandurar Hospital, Anna Salai