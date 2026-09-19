What do you think of when you spot coconut trees? Most of us instantly remember coconut water, or think about other food items such as chutneys. While most of us are happy to just imagine different ways to consume coconuts, Sumila Jayaraj saw a business opportunity.





The homemaker-turned-entrepreneur launched a company called Greenaura that sells coconut-based products such as pickles, virgin coconut oil, milk powder, and chutney. Today, her firm makes average sales of Rs 20 lakh each month, as per The Better India. Greenaura's customer base includes clients in the US, Australia, the UK, and Malaysia.





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A Homemaker Starts A Business

Born in Kerala's Engandiyur, Sumila Jayaraj studied zoology and English literature. She got married and shifted to Mumbai, where she soon gave birth to twins. She continued to be busy with her family and home. Years later, her family moved back to Kerala. Jayaraj's husband shifted to Dubai for a job, and her children also left for their studies.





To create an identity for herself, Jayaraj joined a local company manufacturing virgin coconut oil. “I would get many queries about the virgin coconut oil and was also the one at work attending to all the international customer calls. I was able to successfully ensure the company's first export order to London,” she told The Better India.

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How Greenaura Began





Her experience at the company made her passionate about coconut products. It also marked the beginning of her entrepreneurial journey. Jayaraj soon quit to start her own company. She started the business from a small shed next to her house.





Jayaraj used the centrifugal method to make cold-pressed virgin coconut oil to retain more nutrients and oxidants in the product. The initial days were not easy. Jayaraj faced many challenges, from getting a loan to advertising the benefits of coconut products.



However, she persevered and built her brand. She formally launched Greenaura in 2021. Her company soon ventured into making other products, such as chutneys, pickles, and even coconut-based sambar powder.