It's almost a constant weekend craving. Chinese cuisine or India's various iterations of it have always remained a mainstay of weekend dining plans across the country. Chennai is no exception. Just like most metros, this was one of the first international cuisines that gained mainstream acceptance. The city's initial tryst with Chinese cuisine through the 1960s and 70s was shaped by family-owned Chinese restaurants (mainly run by Chinese immigrants) and a couple of upscale options – like Golden Dragon at the Taj Coromandel, in luxury hotels. This continued through the 1990s and 2000s when more Chinese restaurants emerged dishing out popular favourites like Manchow Soup, Chinese Chop suey and fried ice cream.





The city's love for Asian cuisine saw a multitude of Korean, Japanese and Pan Asian restaurants enter the fray in the 2010s. Chinese restaurants have also levelled up with more authentic versions of the cuisine drawn from regions across China. Today, the city's Chinese options range from neighbourhood restaurants dishing out comfort plates to fine dining restaurants that lean on ingredients that are flown down. Whether it's comfort cravings or exotic meals at award-winning restaurants, we have got you covered.

Here Are 8 Chinese Restaurants In Chennai That Deserve A Spot On Your Dining Bucket List

China XO

Photo: China XO





With interiors by Design Spin, the firm behind the edgy Nobu restaurant in Tokyo, China XO offers a choice of intimate alcoves and a private dining room. China XO remains one of our favourite restaurants for dim sums in Chennai, the restaurant's wood- fired Peking Duck is also a legend.





Where: The Leela Palace Chennai, MRC Nagar





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Golden Dragon

Photo: Golden Dragon

One of India's most legendary Chinese restaurant brands, Golden Dragon Chennai, first opened its doors in 1974, a year after the brand's debut at the Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai. An exclusive tea bar greets you on arrival and replicates the experience of a classic tea house in Beijing with exotic Chinese teas. The menu leans on Sichuan and Cantonese signatures in an elegant setting





Where: Taj Coromandel, Mahatma Gandhi Salai

Stix

Photo: Stix

Seeks inspiration from Asian hawker stalls to create a high- energy, interactive dining experience. It's these sights, aromas and sounds that draw you in even before you sink into your chair. Stix specialises in authentic Sichuan cuisine crafted by a team of chefs who work ceaselessly with their heavy iron woks and cook at temperatures around 700ºC. The ingredients are painstakingly sourced while the cuisine is largely authentic.





Where: Hyatt Regency Chennai, Anna Salai

Zhouyu

Photo: Zhouyu

A popular destination for fine Chinese cuisine since its launch in 2020. The menu is dominated by authentic flavours from China (mainly Sichuan, Hunan and Canton) with signatures like the stewed duck, shiitake mushroom soup, wontons in chilli oil and the Treasure Prawns. The Big Fat Chinese brunch on weekends is a great place to begin your Zhouyu experience.





Where: Bheemana Garden Street, Alwarpet

Mahjong Room

Photo: Mahjong Room

One of the city's newer fine dining Chinese restaurants takes inspiration from the 19th-century game that travelled the world from China. Located in the heart of one of the city's F&B hotspots, Mahjong Room pays homage to OG Chinese cuisine in India with a menu loaded with familiar comfort food and the restaurant's reinterpretations of Sichuan, Hunan and Cantonese cuisine.





Where: Welcomhotel Chennai Cathedral Road

Chin Chin

Photo: Chin Chin

The Residency remains one of the most popular fine dining Chinese restaurants within a hotel since the nineties. Chin Chin has not steered away from its winning formula with comfort Chinese cuisine and large family-friendly portions. Popular signatures include their lamb bell pepper, wok-fried prawns, or Kung Pao chicken.

Where: The Residency, Gopathy Narayana Road, T Nagar





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Cascade

One of Chennai's most popular family-style, fine-dining restaurants since the 1980s. Three generations of diners have come back for the restaurant's consistent food and large portions. The menu stays constant too, with regulars still swearing by bestsellers like their Dragon Chicken and Ice Kachang.





Where: Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam

China Town

Another Chennai F&B institution that has been around since the 1980s, China Town recently moved to a new upscale location and refreshed its interiors. The menu hasn't received much of a makeover, the restaurant's time-tested bestsellers like the momos, Dragon Chicken and Chilli Butter Garlic noodles continue to bring back regulars.





Where: Seshadri Road, Alwarpet.