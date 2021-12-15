What is your idea of perfect lunch or dinner? If you want good food combined with soothing music, interesting cocktails and a moonlit dining area where you can unwind with friends and family, then visit Aangan Reloaded that serves some of the best Indian dishes. Sitting stylishly on the lawns of Hyatt Regency, Aangan Reloaded is an elegant al-fresco dining space with a live kitchen in the centre. The menu of the restaurant was chosen after extensive research. From desi dal makhani to murgh tikka makhani, jheenga lapata to baingan bharta, and a huge range of appetisers - everything was put up on the menu keeping in mind the demographic and food lovers' taste buds.





Head chef Anil Khurana said, "Delhiites love dal makhani and butter chicken, so we ensure that our guests are served with the best flavours of the two popular dishes. We source our ingredients from different parts of the country to give our guests the exact same taste and experience as they would have if they were dining at local/regional places."





My meal at Aangan Reloaded started with amuse-bouche - Gol Gappa shots filled with spicy potato filling and tangy water. The first two dishes we tasted were Hara Bhara Kebab and murgh tikka - both the kebabs were quite scrumptious and the right way to begin a food expedition. Next up was chaap tazdar and lehsuni jheenga. Chaap pieces marinated in curd with spices just rejuvenated our taste buds. Lehsuni jheenga was an interesting dish - if you love prawns, I would say go ahead and try this. For the ones that prefer more kebabs on their table before they move to the main course, we recommend you try their bhutte ke kebab, kesari paneer tikka and machi Amritsari.





For the main course, I chose some of the classics like nalli nihari, murgh khurchan, baingan bharta Amritsari, murgh tikka makhani, paneer lababdar and dal makhani, of course. All these dishes are perfect for those who love typical North Indian dishes. Out of all these main course dishes, dal makhani, baingan bharta Amritsari and murgh tikka makhani stood out and were the stellar dishes.





If you visit Aangan, there's no way you can skip their desserts. Their dessert menu included mouth-watering phirni, kesari rasmalai, mango kulfi, anjeer kulfi, kesari kulfi et al. I chose phirnbi and kesari rasmalai. And it was worth a try as the creamy chenna dipped in kesari-flavoured milk was absolutely delightful.



Where: Hyatt Regency, New Delhi

Cost: Rs. 3,000 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

Timing: Noon to 2:30 pm and 7 pm to 11:30 pm