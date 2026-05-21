Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his five-nation tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. During this visit, the Prime Minister presented a range of culturally significant gifts to the world leaders, highlighting India's traditional crafts, agricultural diversity and musical heritage.

Italy

While the packet of 'Melody' toffees gained nationwide attention, the Prime Minister also gifted his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni two handpicked silk stoles. One was a Muga silk stole from Assam, and the other was a Shirui Lily silk stole that took inspiration from the rare Shirui Lily found on Manipur's Shirui Kashong Peak.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella received a marble inlay box along with CDs of Indian classical maestros Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and MS Subbulakshmi. The box represents the intricate craftsmanship of Agra's Pietra Dura art craftsmen.





The technique, originally from Florence, Italy, was adopted by Indian craftsmen under Mughal patronage. This gift symbolised a shared artistic legacy between the two countries.





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Norway

PM Modi presented handcrafted Indian masterpieces to Norway's leadership. Crown Prince Haakon was gifted a Kalamkari painting (an ancient textile art form from Andhra Pradesh) featuring Sun and Moon motifs.





Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store received delicate pressed orchid paintings and orchid paperweights made from flowers and ferns of Sikkim. The gift reflected the Himalayan region's biodiversity, sustainability ethos and ecological craftsmanship.





For Queen Sonja, PM Modi offered an intricate palm-leaf Pattachitra. It is one of Odisha's oldest art forms where intricate narratives are engraved on palm leaves with exceptional precision.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed AI Nahyan received Gujarat's Rogan painting with the Tree of Life motif from PM Modi. He was also presented with traditional Indian produce, including Kesar mangoes and Meghalaya pineapples, highlighting GI-tagged agricultural heritage and India's diverse agroclimatic richness.





A ceremonial Koftgari dagger from Rajasthan was also presented to the Crown Prince of the UAE.

Netherlands

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands were honoured with Jaipur's iconic blue pottery made from quartz powder, glass and Fuller's earth. Queen Maxima was also presented with exquisite Meenakari and Kundan earrings from Rajasthan.





PM Modi, meanwhile, gifted a Madhubani painting with a fish motif to Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, highlighting the GI-tagged folk art tradition from the Mithila region.

Sweden

On his visit to Sweden, PM Modi gifted Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson a handcrafted Shantiniketan leather bag, a selection of works by Rabindranath Tagore and an artisanal, small-batch Loktak tea from Manipur. Cultivated in community-led, chemical-free gardens, the tea reflects the region's biodiversity and indigenous farming practices that are closely tied to the unique ecosystem of Northeast India.





Crown Princess Victoria was presented with a copy of his book "Convenient Action: Continuity for Change" and a traditional Ladakh pure wool stole, also known as a pashmina. Originating from the high-altitude Changthang Plateau, the wool is derived from the Changthangi goat, which survives extreme Himalayan conditions and produces a fine under-fleece prized for its softness and warmth.





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Finland

Finnish PM Petteri Orpo was gifted a Kamal Talai Pichwai painting from Rajasthan by PM Modi. The work reflects artistic themes of serenity, water and harmony with nature.

Denmark And Iceland

PM Modi presented an elegant Bidri silver work vase to Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen. Icelandic PM Kristrun Frostadottir, on the other hand, was honoured with a replica of Tenzing Norgay's historic ice axe, symbolising endurance and exploration.





He presented a curated basket of India's finest grains to Dr Qu Dongyu, Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. The basket included red rice (Matta/Palakkadan Matta) from Kerala's Palakkad region, Gobindobhog rice from West Bengal, Joha rice from Assam's Brahmaputra Valley, Basmati rice from the Indo-Gangetic plains, and Kalanamak rice or Buddha rice from Uttar Pradesh.





Alongside traditional grains, there were also healthy millet bars for Dr Qu Dongyu. Millets such as jowar and bajra, widely grown in Maharashtra's semi-arid regions, are rich in fibre, protein and essential minerals.

