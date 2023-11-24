Dosa defines comfort - we have finally said it! Although the dish finds its roots in South Indian cuisine, dosa today rules the kitchens across India. It is light and fulfilling and makes for a complete meal when paired with chutney and sambar. So much so that today you will find people offering different variations of the classic dosa, making it healthier than usual. In this article, we will take you through one such dosa recipe that has taken the internet by storm. It is colourful, crispy, and super healthy - beetroot ragi dosa. Shared on the Instagram handle 'auraartofhealthyliving', this instant dosa makes for a perfect option to start your day with.

Also Read: 5 Breakfast Foods You Should Stop Having Now And What To Eat Instead

What Makes Beetroot Ragi Dosa So Popular? Why Is It A Perfect Breakfast Dish?

The recipe contains two major elements - beetroot and ragi - both of which are packed with healthy nutrients for overall benefits. Let's elucidate further:

Why Is Ragi Considered Healthy?

Ragi is considered a good source of calcium, protein, and dietary fibre, which helps you give a healthy start to the day. Besides, it is also rich in good carbohydrates in their purest form that helps you stay full for a long, without the fear of gaining weight or taking in excess calories. Click here to learn more about the benefits of ragi.

Why Is Beetroot Considered Healthy?

Along with a bright red colour, beetroot also offers nutrients, including fibre, potassium, vitamin C, iron, folate, etc., to your meal. All these factors come together to make the vegetable a perfect option to manage blood pressure, reduce inflammation, prevent anemia, promote skin health, and more. Click here to learn more about the benefits of beetroot.

How To Make Beetroot Ragi Dosa:

To make this dish, you need ragi, rice flour, beetroot, water, ginger, green chillies, coriander leaves, jeera, pepper, and salt.

Now, mix all these ingredients together and rest the batter for 10-15 mins. Next, follow the usual process of making dosa and enjoy it hot and crispy.

Also Read: For Those Who Like Soft Dosa, Presenting Easy Recipe For Spongy Fluffy Dosa

Watch the detailed recipe video of beetroot ragi dosa below:

Include this healthy and tasty dosa in your breakfast menu and give a colourful start to the day.



