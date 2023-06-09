There are only a few dishes that can rival the popularity and versatility of the beloved dosa. This thin and crispy South Indian delicacy has won the hearts of food lovers not just in India but all around the world. We all love it for its crispiness, but there are many of us who would also want to explore a soft and fluffy dosa that melts in the mouth, exploding the same heavenly flavours. Wouldn't you want to experience it? Well, now you can. Here, we bring you a special twist on the classic dosa - a recipe that promises to deliver cottony soft dosas that will rekindle your love for the dish.

How To Soften Dosa Batter?

The Secret Ingredient:

The secret lies in the careful selection and combination of ingredients. The secret ingredient in the recipe is sabudana (tapioca pearls) which introduces a light and airy texture, resulting in dosas that practically float off the griddle. This dosa is made with urad dal, rice, and a pinch of baking soda. Each element plays a crucial role in achieving the desired texture and taste of these delectable dosas.

Urad Dal - Another Airy Wonder:

Urad dal, a type of lentil rich in protein, provides the foundation for the batter. Urad dal also contributes to creating a light and airy texture in the dosa batter. When ground to a smooth paste, urad dal adds a distinct flavour and helps achieve the desired softness of the dosa.

Baking Soda: The Fluff-Booster

For those seeking an extra dose of fluffiness, a pinch of baking soda always helps. This common kitchen ingredient acts as a leavening agent, causing the batter to rise and creating pockets of air within the dosa. As a result, you are rewarded with dosas that are incredibly light, fluffy, and utterly irresistible.

Making a cottony soft dosa with these ingredients is a really clever idea. And we give credit to food vlogger Shruti Mahajan who shared the recipe on her Instagram handle for easy recipes 'somewhatchef'. Let's see how to make the cotton soft dosa, which is light and spongy like a set dosa.

How To Make Soft Dosa? Soft And Fluffy Dosa Recipe:

After washing, soak the sabudana in a cup of water. Also, soak the urad dal and idli rice separately for 4-5 hours. Drain, and grind them all together with some water into a smooth batter. Add salt to taste and mix well. Cover the bowl and let the batter ferment overnight or for 8-10 hours. Then add a little water to make it a little thin, and cook like regular dosa.

The combination of the earthy flavours from urad dal, the slight tanginess of fermented rice, the delicate texture of sabudana, and the lightness imparted by baking soda creates a culinary delight like no other.