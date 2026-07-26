You know fried food isn't the healthiest choice. Yet, the moment you smell hot pakoras, crispy fries or fried chicken, saying "no" suddenly becomes much harder. So, why does this happen? Scientists say the answer isn't simply "lack of willpower." It's a mix of how fried food changes during cooking, how our brain responds to rewarding foods, and the eating habits we've built over time.

Fried Food Is Designed By Chemistry To Taste Irresistible

One of the biggest reasons we enjoy fried food is what happens to it inside the hot oil. Research from the University of Sao Paulo explains that deep-frying removes water from food while creating a crisp outer layer. At the same time, proteins and starches change, and the Maillard reaction gives food its golden-brown colour, aroma and rich flavour. So, frying changes the texture, smell and taste of food all at once, making it much more appealing than its raw or boiled version.





Research published in Nature Reviews Neuroscience also explains that eating highly rewarding foods activates the brain's dopamine system. Importantly, dopamine isn't simply the "pleasure chemical." It helps the brain learn and remember rewarding experiences, making you more likely to want that food again later. That's why seeing fries or smelling samosas can trigger cravings even when you're not physically hungry.

Also Read: Viral Video: UK Man Ate So Many Fish Fingers In A Minute, It Became A World Record





Current research does not support the idea that craving fried food automatically means your body is lacking a specific nutrient. Instead, studies suggest cravings are influenced more by learned habits, food cues, emotions and previous eating experiences than by nutritional deficiencies.

Is Eating Fried Food Actually Harmful?

Photo: Canva

Having fried food occasionally isn't the concern. The issue is eating it frequently. A large study led by Dr Leah Cahill and researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, followed more than 110,000 adults for over two decades.





The researchers found that people who ate fried foods seven or more times a week had a significantly higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes and a moderately higher risk of coronary artery disease, compared to those who ate fried food less than once a week. The researchers also noted that much of this increased risk was linked to higher body weight, high blood pressure and unhealthy cholesterol levels.





Also Read: Which Country Invented Biryani?

How Can You Deal With Fried Food Cravings?

Research doesn't suggest eliminating fried food forever. Instead, experts recommend avoiding skipping meals, as extreme hunger can make cravings stronger. It is also not advisable to label foods as completely "off-limits," since strict restriction may increase cravings. Eating balanced meals and enjoying fried food occasionally is the correct approach.





Science suggests these cravings happen because frying transforms food into something our senses find highly rewarding, while our brain remembers those rewarding experiences and encourages us to seek them again.