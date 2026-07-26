Speed eating is something many foodies are proud to show off, and even set world records for. Joining the list is Nathan Davies (UK), a dad-of-two, who claimed the title for most fish fingers eaten in one minute. In a video posted by Guinness World Records on Instagram, we see Nathan scoffing down a bowlful of crispy fish fingers, taking no small bites and eating multiple in one go. He ended up eating a total of 15 in 60 seconds, the highest ever to be recorded.

Watch the video below:

The 32-year-old chose fish fingers as they're a staple in his household thanks to his young boys. He tested how quickly he could eat four of them and then decided to go for it. When asked how it felt to claim the record officially, he told GWR: "A bit strange, very proud to have a world record, but less proud when it's fish finger related!"





Since hot food is difficult to eat fast, Nathan observed, "I think I could have done more if I had let them cool down longer, but just happy to have the record."





Watch:This 181 Ft Chocolate Train, Longer Than Olympic Swimming Pool, Just Broke A World Record





Many viewers on social media found it to be a simpler feat and confidently claimed they could eat more in a minute, given their love for fish sticks.





One wrote, "I bet I'm good for 18." Another said, "I could definitely beat this."





A viewer wrote, "Sign me up. I beat his record by 5 last night just coming home from work."





A foodie wrote, "Why do I feel like I could easily eat 20?" Another added, "I can finish it in 30 sec." One chimed in, "I think I could easily eat 20."