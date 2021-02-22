What To Do After Eating Oily Food - 10 Ways To Recover From The Effects

These are some ways to tackle overindulgence in fried food.

Don't we all love decadent chana bhatura or rich butter chicken with garlic naan, followed by a hot ghee-soaked gajar halwa or piping hot gulab jamun to finish?! Sounds delicious, right? But the problem starts when you register all that oil you have consumed. What to do after eating oily food? How to recover from its effects? Well, the answers to these questions are very simple and easy to follow. To help the body digest and assimilate, all you need to plan your next meals (read: light on the stomach) to revive your system. Yes, it's that easy and simple - just makeup with good food. Along with this, below are 10 easy ways to recover from the effects of oily foods. Normal symptoms after eating oily food are gas, bloating and indigestion.





Fried food is great for indulgence, but can cause severe effects later.





Here Are 10 Easy Ways To Recover After Eating Oily Food:

1. Warm water





Water or hydration is the best way to recover from any eating misstep but after an oily binge, I recommend warm water because it helps speed up digestion and make it easier for the system to handle the heavy food. Warm water also cleanses the oily feeling.

2. Green tea





Green Tea is another good drink after a binge. In addition to warm water, the flavonoid-rich drink adds antioxidants that will help balance the oxidative load (which happens because of the oily food) on our digestive system.





Oily foods can be countered with healthy decoctions such as green tea.





3. Ajwain or Saunf Water





Add a teaspoon of ajwain or saunf to a litre of water and warm it. Sip it over the time. Both these spices are known for their digestive restoration abilities. They will help you digest and protect against the symptoms of gas, bloating, and indigestion. Ginger in warm water also helps in digestion - it deals with gas by helping the gut muscles relax.





4. Probiotic-Rich Foods





Have a big bowl of dahi with some bhuna jeera to soothe the overworked digestion and nourish the gut with probiotics. The probiotics Lactobacillus bacteria will prevent gas and will also support proper bowel movement.





Yogurt is a probiotic that helps in production of healthy bacteria in the gut.





5. Have A Fibre-Rich Whole-Grain Breakfast Next Day





Whole grains have a very positive effect on removing excess cholesterol. Eating dalia or oats for breakfast will help recover some of the damage, and the fibre will also act as the sweeper cleaning the gut. Whole grains also support early satiety and a slow and steady energy release for a longer period of time. This will help keep you energised and your portion sizes on the track.





6. Have Seasonal Fruits And vegetables The Next Day.





These provide fibre, vitamins and minerals and help revive a sluggish overburdened digestion. Fruits are like solid rehydration tool kits. They provide fluid and all the necessary vitamins and minerals to keep the body hydrated. Have 2-3 servings.





Include plenty of fruits in the diet after eating excessive oily food.





7. Nuts And Seeds





Another good way of giving protection to your body the next day is consuming a small handful of dried nuts and seeds. Have some almonds, walnut and chia seeds as an in-between meal snack.





8. Keep The Next Meal Light And Easy





Khichdi, chapati and moong dal or a simple dal chawal and dahi chawal. A combination of carbs and easy to digest proteins are just what your body needs.





Curd rice or Dahi Chawal is a great meal which is light and easy to digest.





9. Don't sleep immediately after the meal.





Wait for a couple of hours to let the food digest. Sleep means a slowdown in the digestive process and you don't want to let all that oily food sit in the gut and ferment.





10. Walk for at least 30-40 minutes.





Exercise helps stimulate metabolism and helps digestion too. You do not need a brisk walk, just a gentle stroll will do.





Don't berate yourselves, we are humans and allowed to go off the track. Just keep it for special occasions as overindulgence will catch up with your health.





Stay Safe, Stay Healthy!

