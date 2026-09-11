Festivals in India are often closely tied to food, and Ganesh Chaturthi is no different. Along with elaborate decorations, prayers and celebrations, the festival is also associated with one particular sweet that holds a special place in the hearts of devotees - the modak. The sweet is considered Lord Ganesha's favourite and is traditionally offered to the deity during the festivities.





The connection between Ganesha and modak is not just about a festive tradition but is rooted in mythology. Several stories explain why the modak became so closely associated with the elephant-headed god.





The Story Behind How Modak Became Ganesha's Favourite Sweet

The story of Lord Ganesha and modak is rooted in ancient Hindu mythology. According to one popular tale, the Devas visited Mount Kailash and presented Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with a divine modak that was believed to bestow great knowledge and wisdom upon the person who consumed it.





Also Read: Why 21 Modaks Are Offered To Lord Ganesha And How To Make Them At Home





Parvati decided that the special sweet should go to one of her sons, Ganesha or Kartikeya, but wanted to see who was more deserving. She challenged them to circle the world three times, declaring that whoever returned first would receive the modak.





While Kartikeya immediately set out on his peacock to complete the challenge, Ganesha chose a different approach. He walked around his parents and explained that, for him, his mother and father were his entire world. Impressed by his wisdom and devotion, Parvati awarded the modak to Ganesha.





The story is believed to have strengthened the association between Ganesha and modak. The sweet came to represent wisdom, knowledge and devotion. This is why modaks continue to be offered to Lord Ganesha as traditional prasad during Ganesh Chaturthi.





Also Read: Paan, Rose And Ragi In A Modak! Recipes Worth Trying For Ganesh Chaturthi





Rituals





During the festival rituals, it is customary to serve 21 modaks as naivedyam to Lord Ganesha. The number 21 holds sacred energetic value in Hinduism, representing harmony, well-being and completeness. The sweet is later distributed as prasad among family, friends and the broader community.