There was a time when enjoying food from your favourite restaurant meant getting dressed, beating the traffic and waiting for a table. But today, all it takes are a few taps on a smartphone. Food delivery apps have made eating your favourite dishes from the comfort of your home easier than ever. However, that convenience comes with an added cost. Now, a viral post on social media has pointed out the price gap between ordering food online and purchasing the same items directly from a restaurant.





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In a post shared by @idlebrainjeevi, the X user showed how he ordered the same number of items from the same restaurant but had different prices. As per the picture, the bill seems to be of a restaurant in Hyderabad. The user ordered three items on the menu - Neyyi Kaaram Onion Dosa, Neyyi Pongal and filter coffee.

When eaten at the restaurant, the bill for the three items came out to be Rs 230. But when he ordered the same items online on food delivery platform Swiggy, the bill amounted to be Rs 436. So, the price gap between the two experiences was Rs 206.





In the caption, the user wrote, "Difference between visiting the outlet and using Swiggy!"





Watch the full post below:











Several internet users reacted to the viral post. While many people criticized the amount difference, others pointed out why online food deliveries are more expensive.





One user wrote, "Restaurants mark up app menus because the platform takes roughly a fifth to a third as commission. You're not paying for delivery twice. You're paying their commission, then the delivery fee on top."





Another user commented, "You save time, commute and crowd. If you have plenty of these, then you are welcome to visit the outlet"





A third user said, "Convenience comes with a price."





"How will delivery companies, delivery drivers make money then if prices are exactly same? Not possible. That's why lot of difference between online and offline," commented another user.





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A user, slamming the online food delivery system, said, "Forget about the price, even the quality and quantity of the order on these platforms are comprised, as they take a large commission from vendors too,so to ensure the profit, vendors are forced to do it."





"Cost of eating at restaurant + transportation is lesser than doing it on online delivery platforms. It is financially more healthy to just visit good restaurant nearby," commented another user.





Do you prefer ordering food online or eating it at a restaurant? Let us know in the comments below.