The world leaders attending the BRICS Summit were served a fully vegetarian dinner at Saturday's gala event, a decision that drew criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sparked a wider debate on social media. A part of Rahul Gandhi's post on X read, "For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious." Several social media users shared their views both in favour of and against the all-vegetarian menu. Industrialist Harsh Goenka also weighed in on the discussion on X, writing, "I don't understand the criticism of serving a vegetarian menu at BRICS."





Praising India's vegetarian cuisine, he added, "India arguably has the richest vegetarian cuisine in the world, so why shouldn't we showcase it?"





Highlighting the diversity of the dishes served, Goenka wrote, "And this is no ordinary veg menu: Khandvi from Gujarat, mushroom galouti from Awadh, gucchi from Kashmir, poriyal from the South, Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi... a culinary journey across India. I wish I were invited to this sumptuous dinner!"







The gala dinner on Saturday evening featured an elaborate all-vegetarian spread comprising more than 10 dishes. Guests were served starters such as Khandvi Mille, a steamed gram-flour roll, and Khumb Galouti, pan-grilled mushroom kebabs accompanied by mint pearls.





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The main course showcased regional flavours from across the country, including Paneer Lababdar, Gucchi Marmik featuring Himalayan morel mushrooms and asparagus, and Carrot Bean Poriyal.





Other dishes on the menu included Thakkali Belle Saaru, a light lentil broth, along with millet pulao, beetroot raita and an assortment of Indian breads.





For dessert, guests were offered Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi and Shahtoot Phirni.